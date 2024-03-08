Review: “Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands” Gift Set and Illumineer’s Trove — Which Should You Pick?

Today, the latest chapter in the Disney Lorcana TCG — Into the Inklands — arrives at mass retailers and on Disney Store. In addition to two new Starter Deck options (which you can learn more about in my review) and booster packs, shoppers will also find a couple of other Inklands options: a Gift Set and an Illumineer’s Trove. Recently, Ravensburger sent me each of these products to check out for myself.

Please note: Ravensburger provided me with the Gift Set and Illumineer’s Trove for the purposes of review. The opinions are my own.

Previously, I’d happened to have purchased a Gift Set for The First Chapter at my local Target while Ravensburger also sent me a sample of the Rise of the Floodborn Illumineer’s Trove. With this familiarity, I assumed that these Into the Inklands options would simply take the same form but with the latest cards.

That’s why I was pleasantly surprised to see that this Trove has a few new goodies. For one, rather than the cardboard damage counters, this set includes six mini dice that can be used for the task — and have a cool pearlescent finish to boot. Having witnessed a Lorcana tournament at GenCon last year, I can say with some confidence that this method is the preferred option for damage counting, so it’s awesome to see this upgrade. On top of that, this set includes a spinning Lore counter and half a dozen card dividers, each of which bear one of the icons for the game’s six deck colors (Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, Steel).

Of course, the main selling point of the Illumineer’s Trove is that it features 8 booster packs, with each containing 12 randomized cards (including 1 foil card). Considering that Booster packs retail for $5.99 each, these 8 packs already make up most of the cost of the Trove. But, the final bonus to this option is the storage box, which is adorned with Into the Inklands artwork. While this box is still relatively light, it is fairly sturdy and works well for holding your extra cards. This is also where those card dividers come in as they stand just a bit taller than your cards and have tabs, making it easy to see the sectioning.

As for the Gift Set, it’s similar to one released for The First Chapter (Floorborn’s Gift Set took on a Disney100 theme). First, this collection includes two oversized foil cards: Stitch – Covert Agent and Tinker Bell – Very Clever Fairy. Luckily, playable versions of the two cards are also packed in. Speaking of playable cards, four booster packs are also included in the Gift Set.

Unfortunately, for me, the rest of the set falls a bit flat. While 32 damage counters are included, these are the aforementioned cardboard ones that players will need to punch out of the packaging. The other items are Tracker tokens — which are kind of nice since they are themed to the Stitch and Tink cards, but I prefer the Trove’s Lore Tracker to this accessory. Overall, though, the oversized foil cards are awesome for displaying and the four booster packs mean there’s potential for some great pulls.

Into the Inklands has probably been my favorite Disney Lorcana installment yet — so it’s fitting that I find the Illumineer’s Trove product for this chapter to be an improvement as well. Meanwhile, the Gift Set has more retread in terms of accessories, but I love both of the cards they choose to highlight in oversized form. Personally, between the two, I’d opt for the Illumineer’s Trove as it not only includes more booster packs but also features more practical accessories IMHO. Of course, the Trove also costs more than the Gift Set, coming in at $49.99 versus $29.99. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, I still think it’s worth the upgrade. But, if your budget only allows for the Gift Set, I think you’ll still be pleased with your purchase.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands is not available at game stores, mass retailers, and Disney Store. To find your nearest seller, check out Ravensburger’s store locator.