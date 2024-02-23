Disney Lorcana “Into the Inklands” Set Now Available for Pre-Order

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game’s newest set Into the Inklands debuted today at local game stores and in the Disney Parks. But for those who couldn’t pick up the new set, it is also available for pre-order on Amazon.

Current Lorcana release schedule:

  • Into the Inklands: February 23, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; March 8, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
  • To Be Announced (May 2024): May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
  • To Be Announced (August 2024): August 9th, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
  • Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway: August 9th, 2024
  • To Be Announced (November 2024): November 15, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; November 29, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
