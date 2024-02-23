Disney Lorcana “Into the Inklands” Set Now Available for Pre-Order

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game’s newest set Into the Inklands debuted today at local game stores and in the Disney Parks. But for those who couldn’t pick up the new set, it is also available for pre-order on Amazon.
- Fans can now sign up for a virtual queue on the official Amazon Ravensburger Disney Lorcana TCG set Into the Inklands product pages to be put into a lottery system.
- Once the queue is closed, people will be randomly selected to get an “invitation” via email where they will have 72 hours to confirm which products they want to purchase.
- Amazon will communicate when the product will be ready to ship.
- The queue system will be open for multiple days.
- The queue system will be U.S. only.
- If they do not purchase within the 72-hour timeframe, someone else will get an invitation to their spot.
- You can find links to pre-order each specific set below:
- Ravensburger recently unveiled a new Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands story trailer — which also teases some new additions to the game.
- Check out Kyle’s review of Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands here.
Current Lorcana release schedule:
- Into the Inklands: February 23, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; March 8, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
- To Be Announced (May 2024): May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
- To Be Announced (August 2024): August 9th, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
- Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway: August 9th, 2024
- To Be Announced (November 2024): November 15, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; November 29, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.