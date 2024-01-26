New “Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands” Story Trailer Debuts, “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” Joining the Game

This morning, Ravensburger unveiled a new Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands story trailer — which also teases some new additions to the game.

What’s happening:

A new trailer for the next chapter of Disney Locrana has arrived:

This trailer follows Venturo, an Illumineer traveling through the inklands with a team of Ruby and Sapphire glimmers. The team is searching for items washed out of The Great Illuminary following the events in Rise of the Floodborn.

As you may have noticed, the clip ends with a mysterious shadow who retrieves a familiar item: King Triton’s trident.

Also revealed in the trailer is the fact that Atlantis: The Lost Empire will be joining the TCG.

Along with the trailer, Ravensburger also shared

Notably, the Lucky Dime is also Locana's first Legendary Item.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands will debut at local games stores February 23th and will be available starting March 8th at mass retail and shopDisney.

