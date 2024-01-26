New “Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands” Story Trailer Debuts, “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” Joining the Game

This morning, Ravensburger unveiled a new Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands story trailer — which also teases some new additions to the game.

What’s happening:

  • A new trailer for the next chapter of Disney Locrana has arrived:

  • This trailer follows Venturo, an Illumineer traveling through the inklands with a team of Ruby and Sapphire glimmers. The team is searching for items washed out of The Great Illuminary following the events in Rise of the Floodborn.
  • As you may have noticed,  the clip ends with a mysterious shadow who retrieves a familiar item: King Triton’s trident.
  • Also revealed in the trailer is the fact that  Atlantis: The Lost Empire will be joining the TCG.

  • Along with the trailer, Ravensburger also shared a closer look at a number of new cards, including ones featuring Audrey Ramirez (above), Price Eric, Tinker Bell, the Sumerian Talisman, and Scrooge McDuck's Lucky Dime :

  • Notably, the Lucky Dime is also Locana’s first Legendary Item.
  • Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands will debut at local games stores February 23th and will be available starting March 8th at mass retail and shopDisney.

More Disney Lorcana:

  • In addition to the upcoming release of Into the Inklands, Ravensburger has also announced release dates for subsequent Disney Lorcana chapters.
  • Plus, a progressive learn-to-play stand-along product called Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway will arrive on August 9th.

