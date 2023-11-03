“Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn” Exclusive Card Reveal: Grumpy – Bad-Tempered

Surprise! With the release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn now just a couple of weeks away, Laughing Place is excited to reveal another new card featuring a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs favorite.

Above is a first look at the card Grumpy – Bad-Tempered

This is just the latest Glimmer being revealed ahead of the new Disney Lorcana chapter’s debut.

It also joins our previous reveal of Dopey – Always Playful

Like that card, the art on this one also comes from Kendall Hale.

In addition to characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs joining the TCG, other new additions include Winnie the Pooh and Tiana as well characters from The Jungle Book , The Great Mouse Detective , Pinocchio , Zootopia , and Raya and the Last Dragon .

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be available in local game stores on November 17, followed by mass market retailers on December 1st.

More on Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn: