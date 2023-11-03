“Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn” Exclusive Card Reveal: Grumpy – Bad-Tempered

Surprise! With the release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn now just a couple of weeks away, Laughing Place is excited to reveal another new card featuring a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs favorite.
What’s happening:
- Above is a first look at the card Grumpy – Bad-Tempered
- This is just the latest Glimmer being revealed ahead of the new Disney Lorcana chapter’s debut.
- It also joins our previous reveal of Dopey – Always Playful earlier today.
- Like that card, the art on this one also comes from Kendall Hale.
- In addition to characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs joining the TCG, other new additions include Winnie the Pooh and Tiana as well characters from The Jungle Book, The Great Mouse Detective, Pinocchio, Zootopia, and Raya and the Last Dragon.
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be available in local game stores on November 17, followed by mass market retailers on December 1st.
More on Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn:
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn features more than 200 new cards with brand-new artwork.
- All cards in this set can be played alongside cards from the debut set of The First Chapter and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks.
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floorborn also adds a new keyword, or game ability, to the Disney Lorcana TCG: Resist. The Resist keyword indicates how much additional damage characters may be able to withstand.
- The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD).