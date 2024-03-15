Ravensburger’s Disney Lorcana trading card game (TCG) has been a big hit with fans of all ages, and now Disney Store is announcing a restock of select items from Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Starting today, the second expansion will return to Disney Store giving fans another chance to acquire the highly coveted cards.

If fans missed out on Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn when it first came to Disney Store (shopDisney) they'll soon have the chance to shop the assortment again.

when it first came to Disney Store (shopDisney) they’ll soon have the chance to shop the assortment again. Disney has announced a restock of this popular expansion series will be arriving on March 15th and will see the return of: Starter Packs Booster Trays Disney100 Gift Set Beast Playmat

Earlier this month Disney Store utilized their Virtual Waiting Room when Into the Inkalnds was released

Starter Decks

To play Disney Lorcana, each player will need a deck of 60 cards. Ready-to-play starter decks contain a preconstructed deck with a specific card list.

Starter decks include:

One starter deck of 60 cards, including two foil cards of the characters on the package front

11 game tokens

One rulebook

One booster pack containing 12 randomized cards

Booster Packs

Unlike starter decks, booster packs contain 12 random cards from Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Use booster packs to build and customize your deck with abilities and characters beyond those found in starter decks.

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Rise of the Floodborn – Booster Tray – $143.99

24 booster packs

Each booster pack includes 12 randomized cards: 6 common cards 3 uncommon cards 2 rare, super rare or legendary cards 1 foil card (random rarity level)



Disney100 Gift Set

The Disney100 Gift Set features six stunning foil alternate art cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter illustrated by Disney animators.These alternate art cards are available only as part of this limited Collector’s Set. It also includes

four booster packs from Rise of the Floodborn of 12 additional game cards each.

Playmats

Each playmat features striking artwork of Disney characters. A fabric top prevents damage during gameplay and can also be used as a desk mat or mouse pad, while the anti-slip bottom keeps the mat in place during use.

Beast Playmat – Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Rise of the Floodborn – Beauty and the Beast

More Lorcana Accessories:

In addition to the Floodborn restock, fans can purchase The First Chapter Mickey Mouse playmat as well as a gift set from the latest release, Into the Inklands.

Mickey Mouse Playmat – Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Into the Inklands – Gift Set

About Disney Lorcana:

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

More Disney Lorcana:

Welcome to the world Illumineers! Round one of the series, The First Chapter , took tabletop gaming by storm, and just last week an exciting third edition Into the Inklands made its debut! Inklands welcomed characters from DuckTales, TaleSpin, and Treasure Planet to the game.

, took tabletop gaming by storm, and just last week an exciting third edition made its debut! Inklands welcomed characters from and to the game. Be part of the adventure wherever you go with the Lorcana Companion App

