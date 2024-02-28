Tour the Disney Princess Dream Closet Full of Dolls and Pretend Play Items

The Disney Princess Dream Closet was the sparkliest room of the Disney Play House Experience hosted by Disney Consumer Products. Whether you’re royalty or not, you’ll feel like you were meant for palatial living with the latest dolls, costumes, and accessories that allow kids to interact with Disney’s most celebrated royalty.

Following last year’s American Girl Disney Collector Dolls Collection, which introduced Belle, Jasmine, and Rapunzel to the brand’s signature 18-inch doll line, three new Disney Princess characters are now available – Cinderella, Ariel, and Tiana.

All three new dolls were on display, and additional outfits for each are sold separately.

Cinderella can be transformed from her rags into her beautiful ball gown.

Tiana can go from riding trolleys around New Orleans to an enchanted bayou princess.

And Ariel can trade her voice for legs, galavanting around Prince Eric’s kingdom in style.

Hanging on the rack were three more American Girl Disney Princess dresses, alongside dress-up costumes for kids from Jakks Pacific. Kids can dress up as Tiana, Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, and more with these pretend-play dresses.

Disney Princess accessory packs bundle together a tiara, wand, and shoes. These are available for the same characters above, Tiana, Belle, Cinderella, and Ariel.

Disney Princess pretend play extends to modern fashion and tech with the Disney Princess Style Collection from Jakks Pacific. Accessorize with Petite Chic Bags, stay connected with a toy cellphone and clutch, and glam up for the day with the toy makeup tote kit.

Master the culinary arts with the Fesh Prep Gourmet Kitchen, and invite your friends over for high tea with the Sweet Stylin’ Tea Set.

If you know a little mermaid, the Ariel Vanity Playset is a lot of fun. Made from translucent materials, kids will feel like they’re really “Under the Sea,” which is fitting because the vanity plays that familiar tune from The Little Mermaid. And it houses a treasure trove of gadgets and gizmos, coming with a ring, pair of earrings, seashell necklace, and a tiara. The vanity’s proportions also work with the Disney princess Playdate Ariel Doll, who stands 3 feet tall and comes with hair clips that can be worn by both the doll and child.

A little smaller than the American Girl Dolls, Jakks Pacific makes 14 inch My Friend Disney Princess dolls, each with sparkly dresses and accessories. The collection includes Rapunzel, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella…

… Aurora, Tiana, and Snow White.

Disney ILY dolls have become popular at Disney Parks and Disney Store, but Target is home to some exclusive styles. On display was one of the new dolls inspired by Rapunzel.

Mattel makes the latest wave of Disney Princess 11-inch fashion dolls. 12 were on display in the Disney Princess Dream Closet – Mulan, Merida, Snow White, Pocahontas, Belle, Raya…

… Moana, Ariel, Aurora, Cinderella, Tiana, and Rapunzel.

Every princess deserves a castle, which is why Mattel makes a four-foot-tall Disney Princess Ultimate Castle doll house with lights and sounds.

This castle has areas themed to your favorite princesses, including a Magic Carpet for Jasmine to fly on.

The bathroom is inspired by Ariel, with a waterslide that sends dolls from the second floor down to the first.

The bedroom is themed to Aurora, and Snow White can be fairest of them all with the vanity.

The kitchen is perfect for Tiana to whip up some “man cathin’” beignets.

And the dining room is where any princess can be your guest.

Thanks for stopping by the Disney Princess Dream Closet!

