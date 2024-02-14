After seven years as shopDisney, the online retailer has rebranded back to their original name and reemerged today as Disney Store! In celebration of this occasion Disney Store has launched a new collection of branded apparel featuring their moniker and some Disney pals too.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is back! Well, more accurately, the name of the online shopping destination has returned and fans couldn’t be more excited for this important change.

To help mark the online relaunch of Disney Store, the company has introduced a new collection of shirts and pullovers featuring the retail outlet’s name.

The collection includes an assortment of styles spanning short and long sleeve T-shirts, a pullover sweatshirt, and a pullover hoodie.

Disney Store Logo Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Disney Store Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults*

Disney Store Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Women*

Most items in the collection are navy blue with white lettering or character silhouettes of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Pluto. The one exception is short sleeve tee that’s all white with blue character silhouettes running across the front.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney Store Logo T-Shirt for Adults

The long sleeve shirt features “Disney Store” on the front and characters running down the left arm. All the other designs have the signature Disney “D” on the front and the “Disney Store” branding written on the right sleeve.

Disney Store Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Guests can shop the new collection which is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $29.99-$42.99.

*What’s the Difference?:

Disney Store has two pullover sweatshirts, one for adults one for women

Did You Know?:

While most Disney shopping can be done at DisneyStore.com, there’s a handful of outlet Disney Stores (and the Times Square Flagship store) still in operation across the United States. Use the handy Store Locator page

