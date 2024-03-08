New Disney Treasure Merchandise Inspired by Disney Parks Attractions Revealed

A new Disney Cruise Line ship equals brand-new merchandise, and the Disney Treasure certainly won’t disappoint! The Disney Parks Blog has showcased a preview of some of the merchandise you’ll find onboard, inspired by stories from favorite Disney Parks attractions.

What’s Happening:

From The Haunted Mansion Jungle Cruise

Coming in late 2024 with the launch of the Disney Treasure, the Sea Trinkets collection will invite future guests to take a bit of Disney Parks magic home with them, offering an array of artifacts worthy of any adventurer.

Each unique piece of this porcelain coaster set will be decorated with graphic artwork inspired by Disney Treasure venues, including The Haunted Mansion Parlor, Skipper Society Lounge and Periscope Pub. The set will be encased by a three-dimensional, barnacle-encrusted box that will evoke the mysterious lore of Disney Parks.

Beware of this eye-catching barware! Displayed inside a beautiful sea-worn box with a sculpted adventurers’ compass, this set will include three essential mixologist accessories.

Each piece will draw on iconic Disney Parks attractions and onboard Disney Treasure venues, including a bottle opener that will portray the eerie door knocker from The Haunted Mansion.

Themed to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and the Disney Treasure’s own Periscope Pub, this steampunk-esque ceramic planter depicts a heart-quickening face-off between the giant squid and the Nautilus

Those who sail on the Disney Treasure will discover this unique décor piece that will be reminiscent of the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea theming of Periscope Pub. A whimsical addition to any home, the design will feature giant squid tentacles wrapped around a vintage scuba helmet.

This gold-hued jewelry set will come nestled within a carved treasure chest and will include a nautical key-shaped necklace and a curiously mismatched set of symbolic earrings. The distinct logo belonging to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.) will be delicately incorporated into the necklace pendant.

This beautifully bound notebook, embossed with a mythological creature of the deep, will serve as the perfect travel journal for future Disney Treasure guests. Ready to be filled with tales of cruising adventures and treasured memories, its empty pages will await new discoveries and capture the spirit of Disney Parks and S.E.A.

The Sea Trinkets collection will be available for purchase at select merchandise locations onboard the Disney Treasure.

