Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish will make its Disney+ debut on April 3rd, and to celebrate, Disney has put together a short list of their favorite Wish-inspired products to help you set up for the perfect watch party!

Wish is finally coming to Disney+

is finally As fans prepare for the streaming debut Disney is sharing a list of Must-Have Wish Merchandise that spans a variety of products for home, play, apparel and more.

The selection of items are available now at various retailers including Funko, Walmart, Disney Store, Amazon, Claire’s and others.

Whether watching with family, friends, or just having a sing-along night by yourself, no movie night is complete without some adorable merch. So bring on the popcorn and get ready to return to the magical Kingdom of Rosas.

Disney’s Must-Have Wish List

Gather your favorite plush & toy friends and watch together!

Cozy up with comfy apparel – from PJs to hoodies!

Have a slumber party in the living room with bedding inspired by Wish!

Play as you watch with build-a-necklace sets, LEGOs, board games & more!

Make it all about the music!

Get into character with costumes and hair accessories!

