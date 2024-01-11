Givenchy Celebrates 10 Years of “Frozen” with Capsule Collection For Kids

In recent years fandom and fashion have come together with increased frequency to celebrate characters and stories near and dear to us. Givenchy and Disney are keeping up this trend and their newest collaboration is focused on Frozen.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Paris-based luxury brand Givenchy is heading “Into the Unknown” with the release of their global capsule collection for kids Frozen franchise and the original film’s milestone 10th anniversary.

franchise and the original film’s milestone 10th anniversary. Givenchy’s Frozen collection features seven unique pieces of girls and boys apparel collection including a thoughtfully curated selection of t-shirts, t-shirt dress and dress spotlighting Disney’s Elsa and Disney’s Olaf.

collection features seven unique pieces of girls and boys apparel collection including a thoughtfully curated selection of t-shirts, t-shirt dress and dress spotlighting Disney’s Elsa and Disney’s Olaf. Boasting a mix of cool and warm color tones, the collection features reimagined characters and signature hues of black, white and pale blue from Givenchy and Disney’s Frozen palettes.

The star piece in the collection is the Elsa midi dress that’s perfectly fit for a queen. The elegant ensemble is crafted in ice blue fine mesh, and features a bodice decorated with Givenchy's emblematic 4G in Swarovski crystals, and snowflake embroidery embellishing a short train in back.

While Elsa’s look was the inspiration for the blue dress, she lends her face and silhouette to the Collection’s t-shirts and t-shirt dress; while Olaf and the Arendelle Palace are featured on shirts as well.

Guests can easily pair these t-shirt pieces with everyday Givenchy essentials like shorts in cotton twill or denim with a Givenchy 4G motif in dotted Swiss, light pink skirts in jacquard twill or sporty mesh, or shorts in gray camouflage or black denim fleece, and trousers.

The collection is available to shop now at select retailers and globally at Givenchy.com

Frozen T-shirt in Cotton – $250

Olaf Overlapped T-shirt in Cotton – $350

Olaf T-shirt in Cotton – $250

Check back soon for more links to the collection and new pieces are made available.

The World Of Frozen:

The featured images for this collection weren’t taken just anywhere, the models are actually standing in Arendelle! Well to be specific they’re at the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland November 20, 2023 Frozen and Frozen 2.

