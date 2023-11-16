Videos: Hong Kong Disneyland Celebrates Grand Opening of World of Frozen

Today, Hong Kong Disneyland celebrated the grand opening of the World of Frozen and we were in attendance to watch the opening ceremony as well as a spectacular drone performance.
- Hong Kong Disneyland celebrated the grand opening of World of Frozen on November 16th (ahead of the official opening on November 20th).
- For the occasion, Anna, Elsa, and Olaf were joined by Bob Iger, Josh D'Amaro, and Jennifer Lee.
- Watch the grand opening ceremony below:
- Also in celebration of the grand opening, Hong Kong Disneyland put on a spectacular drone show.
- Check it out in the video below:
