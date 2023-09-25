It’s Not Just Your Imagination! New Figment Accessories have Landed at shopDisney

“One little spark of inspiration….” EPCOT’s ongoing transformation has been bringing new and exciting reveals to the park all year long including a Figment Meet and Greet! Naturally, with Figment in the spotlight it just makes sense that Disney’s merchandise team would introduce new accessories starring the friendly purple dragon.

Figment is at the heart of Disney fans’ EPCOT obsession and for good reason. This adorable purple dragon encourages everyone to think with their imagination and embrace the possibility of what could be.

The fall, shopDisney is giving some love to Figment with two new accessories that fans will want to have in their collection.

These two pieces are truly standout items and will have you turning heads followed by the question “where did you get that?” everywhere you go!

Fans will delight in the Ear Headband which makes up his whole body as if he’s flying around your head!

There’s also a shiny purple Loungefly cosplay mini backpack making it possible to take Figment on all of your adventures..

The Figment Collection will be available on shopDisney starting September 25th and prices range from $34.99-$88.00.

Figment Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99

Figment Loungefly Backpack – $88.00

Heading to Walt Disney World soon? Swing by EPCOT and check out the special Figment Meet & Greet! You’ll also be able to browse the latest Figment Merchandise that includes hats, tees, tumblers, mugs and more.

