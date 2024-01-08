Love is in the Air! Fossil Previews New Disney Valentine’s Day Collection Starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse

January and February will have Disney fans Rocking the Dots and toasting to love on Valentine’s Day and thanks to Fossil they can celebrate both occasions in style! Mickey and Minnie Mouse lend their joyous personalities to a new line of leather goods, and accessories with designs for men and women.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Is there a more iconic couple than Mickey and Minnie Mouse? As the season of love starts to take over our news feeds, Fossil and Disney have announced a new collection set to drop next week that even Cupid would adore.

Fossil’s ongoing collaboration with Disney Valentine’s Day collection

Mickey fans will be delighted by the limited-edition Mickey Mouse Cupid watch ($395) that pictures the mouse disguised as Cupid, complete with wings, a bow, and heart-tipped arrow! With an edition size of 1,014, this memorable piece in the collection is one you won’t want to miss.

If jewelry is something on your wishlist, the Minnie Mouse heart ring ($125) is a gorgeous selection for any fan. Minnie’s bow delicately sits atop a heart-shaped gemstone and her gloved hands come together to form a heart.

Leather goods have long been a signature of Fossil accessories and fans will have four new items to choose from including a slim bi-fold snap wallet ($70) and a rounded tote bag ($250) with buckles.

The Disney | Fossil Valentine’s Day Collection launches January 15 and prices range from $60-$395.

Limited-Edition Watches

Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Watch – ($190)

Raquel watch style

Limited Edition of 1,414

Disney Mickey Mouse Cupid Watch – ($395)

Fossil Heritage watch

Mickey as Cupid

Limited Edition of 1,014

Disney Minnie Mouse Watch Ring – ($150)

Fossil’s most talked-about accessory

Limited Edition of 2,314

Leather Goods

“Carry with heart. Wherever they go, Disney’s sweethearts will follow in these Valentine’s Day editions of our most-loved silhouettes.”

Beautifully crafted from rich leather, Mickey Mouse and his best gal Minnie are the stars of this classy series that includes a crossbody bag ($120), coin pouch ($60), and a wallet ($70), and tote bag ($250)

Special-Edition Jewelry

“Shine on! These keepsake styles feature iconic elements of Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, set aglow with hand-placed pavé crystals.”

Simplicity is elegant as proven here with the silhouettes of Minnie on two dazzling rings ($115; $125), a pair of earrings ($85), locket ($125), and plaque necklace ($125).

Did You Know?:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!