Marvel fans are invited to step into the Gamerverse as they follow characters from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on a Funko Pop! journey. Along with the exclusive Spider-Man Velocity Suit, Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Venom, and Kraven join the fun as part of a new wave of Funko figures at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Enter the Gamerverse and celebrate Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with Funko! Fans of the video game and the pop culture brand will love the latest arrivals at Entertainment Earth that bring the heroes and villains to your display case as never before.

with Funko! Fans of the video game and the pop culture brand will love the latest arrivals at Entertainment Earth that bring the heroes and villains to your display case as never before. Miles and Peter show off their upgraded and advanced suits while also posing in midair. The look is achieved with a transparent base that keeps the web slingers suspended with skills on display.

Venom and Kraven might not have the same levity for this release, but they look awesome nonetheless. Symbiote, Venom bares his teeth (and tongue), while Kraven—dressed in animal pelts—holds a weapon aloft.

There’s also Pop! of Peter Parker in his Velocity Suit

The Gamererse Spider-Man 2 Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

Spider-Man 2 Game Miles Morales Upgraded Suit Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #970 – $11.99

Spider-Man 2 Game Peter Parker Advanced Suit 2.0 Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #971 – $11.99

Spider-Man 2 Game Venom Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #972 – $11.99

Spider-Man 2 Game Kraven Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #973 – $11.99

Spider-Man 2 Peter Parker Velocity Suit Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #974 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!