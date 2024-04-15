Happy Holidays! Sure we’ve got a way to go before we can start stringing up the lights and singing Christmas carols, but that isn’t stopping Hallmark from releasing their 2024 Dream Book. Wonderful, whimsical, wintry ornaments, and holiday decor will be coming soon with designs celebrating the best of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.
What’s Happening:
- Hallmark has unveiled their 2024 Dream Book and we’re pouring over the new selections that include Mickey and Friends, Mary Poppins, Star Wars, the Golden Girls and so much more.
- This year has dozens of awesome selections to choose from that will be available starting in July and October.
- Since there’s so much to check out, we’re dividing things up by release date. Below you’ll find links to Disney ornaments and decor releasing as early as July 13, 2024.
- Happy shopping and happy holidays!
Disney Parks
Disney It's a Small World The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed Ornament With Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $49.99 (July 2024)
Disney Space Mountain Clear for Launch Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (July 2024)
Haunted Mansion
Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection The Haunted Mansion Musical Christmas Tree Topper With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $149.99 (July 2024)
- Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection Constance Hatchaway Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $39.99 (July 2024)
- Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection The Caretaker and His Dog Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $39.99 (July 2024)
- Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection Victor Geist Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $44.99 (July 2024)
- Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection Madame Leota Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $44.99 (July 2024)
- Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection The Coffin in the Conservatory Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $44.99 (July 2024)
Mickey Mouse (and Friends!)
Disney Mickey Mouse Mousegetar Musical Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Mickey Mouse Rainbow Mickey Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (July 2024)
- Disney All About Mickey! Santa Mickey Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $16.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Mickey and Friends Forever Friends Ornament, Set of 5 – Keepsake Ornaments – $59.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Mickey Mouse A Year of Disney Magic 2024 Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments -$ 17.99 (July 2024)
Disney Chip and Dale Up to Snow Good Ornaments, Set of 2 – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (July 2024)
- Mini Disney Mickey Mouse ShowToppers Musical Tree Topper With Light, 3.7" – Keepsake Ornaments – $29.99 (July 2024)
- Mini Disney Mickey Mouse Mickey's Special Delivery Ornament, 1.16" – Keepsake Ornaments – $9.99 (July 2024)
- Mini Disney Minnie Mouse Minnie's Special Delivery Ornament, 1.31" – Keepsake Ornaments – $9.99 (July 2024)
- Mini Disney Mickey Mouse Tree Skirt, 12" – Keepsake Ornaments – $16.99 (July 2024)
I. The Merriest House in Town Disney Mickey Mouse 44.99
Classic Films
Disney Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Papercraft Ornament With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Bashful and Doc Ornaments, Set of 2 – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary A Practically Perfect Carousel Ride Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat Funko POP!® Ornament With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $29.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Lady and the Tramp Darling's Christmas Gift Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Winnie the Pooh A Gift for Eeyore Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $18.99 (July 2024)
Disney Winnie the Pooh Leapfrogging Friends Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $26.99 (July 2024)
Princesses
Disney Princess Celebration Belle Porcelain Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $29.99 (July 2024)
- Disney The Princess and the Frog 15th Anniversary Princess Tiana Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Aladdin Jasmine and Rajah Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)
- Mini Disney Princess Merida and Snow White Ornaments, Set of 2 – Keepsake Ornaments– $19.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Precious Moments Frozen Anna and Olaf Porcelain Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $42.99 (July 2024)
Movie Anniversaries
Disney The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Musical Ornament With Light – Keepsake Ornaments– $34.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Precious Moments The Little Mermaid Ursula Porcelain Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments | Hallmark
- Disney The Lion King 30th Anniversary Always There to Guide You Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $27.99 (July 2024)
- Disney/Pixar The Incredibles 20th Anniversary Syndrome Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments | Hallmark
Pixar Fun
Disney/Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Carl and Russell Ornament With Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)
- Disney/Pixar Monsters, Inc. Sulley Builds a Snow-Mike Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 (July 2024)
- Disney/Pixar Coco Miguel and Dante Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 (July 2024)
- Disney/Pixar Toy Story 2 Woody's Roundup Radio Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)
Star Wars
Star Wars: A New Hope™ "Shut Down the Garbage Mashers!" Ornament With Light, Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $69.99 (July 2024)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™ 25th Anniversary Padmé Amidala™ Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments | Hallmark
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™ 25th Anniversary Darth Maul™ and Sith Probe Droid™ Ornaments, Set of 2 – Keepsake Ornaments – $26.99 (July 2024)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™ 25th Anniversary Qui-Gon Jinn™ Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments -$21.99 (July 2024)
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi™ Face-Off With Darth Vader™ Ornament With Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $34.99 (July 2024)
- Mini Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon™ Ornament, 0.43" – Keepsake Ornaments – $9.99 (July 2024)
Star Wars: A New Hope™ Rebels vs. Empire Stocking – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)
- Star Wars: A New Hope™ Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Starfighter™ Ornament and Stocking Hanger Set With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $99.99 (July 2024)
- Star Wars: A New Hope™ Darth Vader's TIE Fighter™ Ornament and Stocking Hanger Set With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $99.99 (July 2024)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Grogu™ in Hovering Pram Ornament With Light, Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $44.99 (July 2024)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Wielding the Darksaber™ Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)
Star Wars: Ahsoka™ Sabine Wren™ Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $9.99 (July 2024)
Marvel
Marvel: Celebrating 85 Years Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 (July 2024)
Marvel Spider-Man Holidays in Full Swing Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (July 2024)
Marvel Studios X-Men '97 Wolverine Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (July 2024)
Nightmare Before Christmas
Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Citizens of Halloween Town Ornaments, Set of 5 – Keepsake Ornaments – $74.99 (July 2024)
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Papercraft Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (July 2024)
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Ornament With Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $44.99 (July 2024)
Miscellaneous Magic
Disney Hocus Pocus Summoning the Sanderson Sisters Ornament With Light and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)
- Mini The Golden Girls Ornaments, Set of 4 – Keepsake Ornaments – $34.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Moana of Motunui Glass Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)
- Disney The Muppets First Mate Piggy and The Swinetrek Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Lilo & Stitch Sun-Kissed Stitch Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)
- Disney Wreck-It Ralph Sweeeeet Ride Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)
