Happy Holidays! Sure we’ve got a way to go before we can start stringing up the lights and singing Christmas carols, but that isn’t stopping Hallmark from releasing their 2024 Dream Book. Wonderful, whimsical, wintry ornaments, and holiday decor will be coming soon with designs celebrating the best of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.

What’s Happening:

Hallmark has unveiled their 2024 Dream Book and we’re pouring over the new selections that include Mickey and Friends, Mary Poppins , Star Wars, the Golden Girls and so much more.

Since there’s so much to check out, we’re dividing things up by release date. Below you’ll find links to Disney ornaments and decor releasing as early as July 13, 2024.

Happy shopping and happy holidays!

Disney Parks

Disney It's a Small World The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed Ornament With Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $49.99 (July 2024)

Disney Space Mountain Clear for Launch Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (July 2024)

Haunted Mansion

Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection The Haunted Mansion Musical Christmas Tree Topper With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $149.99 (July 2024)

Mickey Mouse (and Friends!)

Disney Mickey Mouse Mousegetar Musical Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)

Disney Chip and Dale Up to Snow Good Ornaments, Set of 2 – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (July 2024)

Classic Films

Disney Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Papercraft Ornament With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)

Disney Winnie the Pooh Leapfrogging Friends Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $26.99 (July 2024)

Princesses

Disney Princess Celebration Belle Porcelain Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $29.99 (July 2024)

Movie Anniversaries

Disney The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Musical Ornament With Light – Keepsake Ornaments– $34.99 (July 2024)

Pixar Fun

Disney/Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Carl and Russell Ornament With Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (July 2024)

Star Wars

Star Wars: A New Hope™ "Shut Down the Garbage Mashers!" Ornament With Light, Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $69.99 (July 2024)

Star Wars: A New Hope™ Rebels vs. Empire Stocking – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)

Star Wars: Ahsoka™ Sabine Wren™ Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $9.99 (July 2024)

Marvel

Marvel: Celebrating 85 Years Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 (July 2024)

Marvel Spider-Man Holidays in Full Swing Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (July 2024)

Marvel Studios X-Men '97 Wolverine Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (July 2024)

Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Citizens of Halloween Town Ornaments, Set of 5 – Keepsake Ornaments – $74.99 (July 2024)

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Papercraft Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (July 2024)

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Ornament With Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $44.99 (July 2024)

Miscellaneous Magic

Disney Hocus Pocus Summoning the Sanderson Sisters Ornament With Light and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $24.99 (July 2024)

