Happy Holidays! Sure we’ve got a way to go before we can start stringing up the lights and singing Christmas carols, but that isn’t stopping Hallmark from releasing their 2024 Dream Book. Wonderful, whimsical, wintry ornaments, and holiday decor will be coming soon with designs celebrating the best of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.
- Hallmark has unveiled their 2024 Dream Book and we’re pouring over the new selections that include Mickey and Minnie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Star Wars, the Golden Girls and so much more.
- This year has dozens of awesome selections to choose from that will be available starting in July and October.
- Since there’s so much to check out, we’re dividing things up by release date. Below you’ll find links to Disney ornaments and decor releasing as early as October 13, 2024. (July’s selections can be found here)
- Happy shopping and happy holidays!
Mickey Mouse
Disney Mickey Mouse Glass Ornaments, Set of 6 – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Minnie Mouse Very Merry Minnie Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $16.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Mickey and Minnie A Tail of Togetherness Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Mickey Mouse The Merriest House in Town Musical Ornament With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $44.99 (October 2024)
Movie Anniversaries
Disney The Lion King Timon's Dancing Diversion Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)
- Disney/Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Good Boy, Dug Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Big Hero 6 10th Anniversary Hiro and Baymax Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (October 2024)
- Disney/Pixar The Incredibles 20th Anniversary Battling the Omnidroid Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 (October 2024)
Star Wars
Star Wars™ The Merriest House in the Galaxy Musical Tabletop Decoration With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $134.99 (October 2024)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka™ Grand Admiral Thrawn™ Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett™ Cad Bane™ Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (October 2024)
- Star Wars™ Darth Vader™ Vintage Figure Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 91 (October 2024)
- Star Wars™ C-3PO™ and R2-D2™ Peekbuster Ornament With Motion-Activated Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $29.99 (October 2024)
- Star Wars: A New Hope™ Princess Leia's Desperate Plea Funko POP!® Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $29.99 (October 2024)
Marvel
Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy O Christmas Groot Ornament With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (October 2024)
Marvel Deadpool Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (October 2024)
Nightmare Before Christmas
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein's Lab Tree Topper With Light, Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $139.99 (October 2024)
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $36.99 (October 2024)
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Snowman Funko POP!® Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 (October 2024)
Miscellaneous Magic
Disney Kingdom Hearts 2 King Mickey Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Peter Pan Something Sweet for Tink Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $18.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Cinderella Twirling at the Ball Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Mulan An Act of Courage Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Frozen Olaf and Sven Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (October 2024)
Disney Wish Asha and Star Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (October 2024)
- Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection The Singing Busts Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $44.99 (October 2024)
- Disney/Pixar Finding Nemo Totally Unforgettable Friends Papercraft Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)
- The Golden Girls Cheesecake Break Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (October 2024)
- Disney Winnie the Pooh A Snuggly First Christmas 2024 Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)
