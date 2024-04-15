Happy Holidays! Sure we’ve got a way to go before we can start stringing up the lights and singing Christmas carols, but that isn’t stopping Hallmark from releasing their 2024 Dream Book. Wonderful, whimsical, wintry ornaments, and holiday decor will be coming soon with designs celebrating the best of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Hallmark has unveiled their 2024 Dream Book and we’re pouring over the new selections that include Mickey and Minnie, The Nightmare Before Christmas , Star Wars Golden Girls and so much more.

, and so much more. This year has dozens of awesome selections to choose from that will be available starting in July and October.

Happy shopping and happy holidays!

Mickey Mouse

Disney Mickey Mouse Glass Ornaments, Set of 6 – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)

Movie Anniversaries

Disney The Lion King Timon's Dancing Diversion Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)

Star Wars

Star Wars™ The Merriest House in the Galaxy Musical Tabletop Decoration With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $134.99 (October 2024)

Marvel

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy O Christmas Groot Ornament With Light – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (October 2024)

Marvel Deadpool Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $20.99 (October 2024)

Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein's Lab Tree Topper With Light, Sound and Motion – Keepsake Ornaments – $139.99 (October 2024)

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – $36.99 (October 2024)

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Snowman Funko POP!® Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $22.99 (October 2024)

Miscellaneous Magic

Disney Kingdom Hearts 2 King Mickey Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $19.99 (October 2024)

Disney Wish Asha and Star Ornament – Keepsake Ornaments – $21.99 (October 2024)

