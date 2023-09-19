HalloweenCostumes.com Spotlight: Becoming Princess Aurora in the Premium “Sleeping Beauty” Gown

Halloween is just six weeks away meaning there’s still plenty of time for you to decide on and purchase your costume. The best place to go? HalloweenCostumes.com! The company and their sibling site Fun.com have tons of licensed Disney and Pixar costumes and accessories that are designed and developed exclusively for them including Disney Princess gowns that are gorgeous.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Welcome back to our merchandise spotlight. Today we’re focusing on our friends at HalloweenCostumes.com (and Fun.com) who recently shared with us some of their new Disney costumes for the 2023 Halloween season. As we got to talking, they offered us a Princess costume to review and showcase on Barely Necessities! Well, you don’t need to ask me twice; I quickly agreed and landed on the pink gown worn by Princess Aurora aka Briar Rose aka Sleeping Beauty.

Premium Sleeping Beauty Aurora Pink Gown

HalloweenCostumes.com offers a wide range of costumes and sizes making it easy for Disney fans to dream up group looks with their peers, other couples, their kids and even the dogs! Many of their costumes come in standard and plus sizes for men and women with each listed on its own page. Looking at the size guide and the measurements for Ariel’s pink dress, Aurora’s pink dress, and Belle’s yellow dress, I fit closest to Aurora in an Adult Medium. It’s a little big in the waist and chest, but I’d rather have extra room to take in than have something that’s too tight or won’t zip shut.

The premium costume comes with a full gown and gold crown and necklace accessories that secure with a velcro strip. These are great for a complete look and I’m glad they’re included, but I imagine that most fans will choose their own jewelry and tiara pieces to elevate the overall aesthetic. The gown was gently folded and packed in a large sliding zipper plastic bag that can be reused for storing the gown. While it’s ready to wear right out of the bag, I played with the petticoat netting to reshape it and get the best look possible.

I was stunned at the quality of this dress. It is amazing! It’s well sewn, has a stretch velvet bodice with piping, textured fabrics including taffeta, a full petticoat to provide volume to the dull satin skirt, and semi-sheer sleeves that feel delicate, but not like they are going to tear. Best of all, it’s comfortable to wear. Nothing was itchy or poking and it has the perfect amount of heft to it. The most challenging thing for me was deciding on the bra to wear and whether to go with something strapless or use clear straps. For pictures I opted for strapless, but when I wear it out, I’ll want the extra support.

The one issue I have with the Aurora dress is the zipper which struggles to zip right at the waist where the fabric changes. Below that it’s just fine, and above it, same thing. Even unzipping it to put it on proved to be difficult, and I needed full help to zip it closed. But other than that, it’s a dream come true.

Coming in at $99.99 this adult gown is built to last and can easily be worn again and again for Halloween parties and events or cosplay. Each outfit listing also has recommended accessories like makeup, jewelry, shoes, and wigs. While I don’t have an Aurora wig (they actually recommend their Cher from Clueless style), I do have a Buffy the Vampire Slayer wig that works perfectly; and for my lips, I used the oh-so-appropriate Magic Pink Lipstick from Bésame!

The Aurora dress is exactly the type of gown I could see fans purchasing for cosplay at their favorite convention or D23. While it’s not the least expensive dress on the market, it’s a steal for the price and something that can be embellished at home if desired (but it doesn’t need to be). Plus with several other Disney Princess dresses available from HalloweenCostumes.com, it’d be easy to get your whole squad outfitted in pretty dresses without having to spend weeks of your time sewing or hiring someone to custom make a gown.

So, will you be dressing as a Disney Princess this Halloween? The Premium Sleeping Beauty Aurora Costume is available now at HalloweenCostumes.com and sells for $99.99.

If your life could use a little more unique Disney magic, HalloweenCostumes.com has the answer! With ready to wear costumes spanning dozens of characters and franchises you’ll never run out of awesome discoveries that support your fandom.