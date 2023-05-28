Fun.com Spotlight: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Wig

Who says you have to wait until Halloween to have fun with costumes?! We’re starting our search for cosplay styles now and that’s taken us to Fun.com. As fans gear up for gatherings, conventions and yes, Halloween, they’ll find costumes and accessories from their favorite fandoms along with a wide range of exclusive offerings like this Buffy the Vampire Slayer wig.

Welcome back to our merchandise spotlight. Today we’re focusing on our friends at Fun.com who recently invited us to choose a handful of items to feature and review for Laughing Place and Barely Necessities. We’ve already discussed glassware, slip on shoes, and a cozy throw blanket and now the final item on the list is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Wig. Let’s take a look!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Wig

Fun.com and their sister site Halloween Costumes like to set themselves apart by offering tons of exclusives in the form of clothing, shoes, home decor and yes, costumes. Since you can never be too prepared for Halloween, we decided to request the Buffy the Vampire Slayer wig for adults. Fans can bring their Buffy dreams to life (or help flesh out their group costumes) with a Buffy wig styled after her hair in seasons 3 and 4 (high school and college).

I came late to the Buffy fandom, but once I got there I was instantly hooked. Not only for the fun supernatural elements of being a slayer of vampires, but also because Buffy, while physically strong, was incredibly human and experienced love, loss and heartache the same way we all do. Her popularity extends beyond television to comics, games, tarot cards, and more, but especially cosplay. Since I only have one other experience with wigs, I thought this would be a good product to check out and compare. That and I love all things Buffy.

This wig style comes in one size for adults and features a netted lining finished with an elastic band. The hair is sewn on in several layers to provide volume and length. A portion of the roots are brown, gradually turning to blond for a highlighted look. The hair is soft and feels good to the touch and the hairnet is not itchy or painful. However, it is a little big on me and would absolutely need to be secured with bobby-pins or clips for me to wear comfortably. Some of the hairs at the top of the head are coarse to help it look poofy and voluminous—which is great, but I feel like it needs to be played with or teased to get it to relax into the right position.

The other wig I’ve used came from Amazon for my Wendy Corduroy (Gravity Falls) “cosplay.” One thing I like better about that wig are the elastic straps with hooks that can be used on the netting for a more secure fit. That said, I think the Buffy wig feels better.

You don’t have to wait until Halloween to dress like Buffy! This wig can be used all year long for fan conventions, costume parties, or even if you just want to put on a cute sundress and look like Buffy for the day. In fact I even put together some Disney Buffy “outfits” with my wardrobe.

See you can dream up all sorts of great looks with just one wig! Of course if you want an official costume to go with it, Fun.com also has an exclusive outfit that comes with a foam stake so you can fully embrace your Buffy cosplay this year and beyond. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Wig is available now at Fun.com and sells for $19.99.

