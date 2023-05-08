Review: Put Your Best Foot Forward with Encanto Slip-On Shoes for Women

Mother’s Day is on the horizon (May 14th) and summertime is nearly here meaning this is the perfect time to bring some Encanto style to your wardrobe courtesy of Fun.com! The company has teamed up with Ground Up for an exclusive pair of women's slip-on shoes inspired by the magic of Encanto and we had the chance to check them out.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

I’ve been writing about Disney merchandise for five years now which means I’ve seen thousands of products and pictures online as well as in stores and at Disney parks. I’ve even had the pleasure of getting to review and showcase items for Barely Necessities that celebrate some of my favorite characters. When our friends at Fun.com offered us a choice of products to check out, I heartily agreed and wound up with a delightful pair of slip-on shoes inspired by Encanto.

Last year, Fun.com teamed up with the shoe company Ground Up for an adorable, exclusive, pair of slip-on sneakers for adults and kids that are themed to Mirabel Madrigal and the magical Casita from Encanto. While I don’t have a daughter and my niece is too young to twin with, I think this is such a charming idea. Growing up I went through phases where I both loved and hated matching outfits with my mom and sisters. Fortunately, though with shoes, they’re not as noticeable as clothing and my young self is telling me I would have been a fan of this footwear for sure.

The first thing that catches your attention is the bright fuschia color. I mean you cannot miss it! The background resembles the hue of the bougainvillea flowers that decorate Casita as well as the shoes Mirabel wears in the movie. Each is decorated with icons like sunbursts, butterflies and flowers similar to the embroidery on Mirabel’s clothes as well as an “M” for Madrigal. The color of the sides is red-purple and decorated with the words “Los Madrigal,” while the heel is golden yellow.

Unlike Mirable’s look, these shoes are canvas with screen printing, but they’re none the less durable. These are well made with a substantial rubber outsole and the fabric stitching around the entire shoe is complete and consistent. These shoes feature a wide mouth for the foot and as the name suggests are indeed easy to “slip-on” thanks to the small elastic strips on the upper. Inside is a navy patterned sole that’s decorated with butterflies, flowers, stars and dots in brilliant green, fuschia, yellow, aqua and purple. The film’s title is also stamped on the heel of the sole.

I’ve not previously worn Ground Up’s shoes before and relied on the sizing guide on Fun.com to help me pick the best fit. From what I could tell (and measured), I’d fit in a 7 or 8 and went ahead with my usual size of 8. Unfortunately, these were a bit too big, so I asked to switch to a size 7. The fit is so much better, however I’m most comfortable when I’m wearing socks instead of going barefoot. It’s worth noting that Ground Up does not have half sizes for adults. I discovered from another website selling Ground Up styles that if you wear full sizes and have narrow feet it’s recommended to go down one size.

Once I got the right size for my foot, I found these to be comfortable for wearing around the house and on short walks. If I’m barefoot in the shoes, my heel tends to rub against the back and that can be uncomfortable, but otherwise, I’ve experienced no pain. As for the rest of the shoe, the foot box is roomy—absolutely no pinching or squeezing— and the sole is flat meaning there’s no arch support; but this had no effect on my experience at all. I don’t think I would make this an all day shoe and I definitely wouldn’t brave a full day at Disney, but for those times when you need something cute and easy to wear, these are great!

The Encanto Slip On Shoes for Women are available exclusively at Fun.com and come in whole sizes 5-12. Kids can join the style parade too and twin with you! Kids shoes are available in whole sizes 9-4. Both sell for $49.99.

