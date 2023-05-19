Fun.com Spotlight: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” 4-Piece Glass Set

Do beverages taste better when consumed from a Disney themed glass? We think so! And the folks at Fun.com must feel the same way because they have some clever Disney drinkware options made with fans in mind. Along with featuring toys, apparel and collectibles from the popular brands like Funko, Hasbro, and Mattel, Fun.com has a wide range of exclusive offerings like this Nightmare Before Christmas Glass set.

We’re back with another merchandise spotlight focusing on our friends at Fun.com! We were recently invited to choose a handful of items to feature and review for Laughing Place and Barely Necessities so of course we said yes! Today we’re checking out the Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Art 4 Piece Stemless Glass Set featuring Jack Skellington in all his holiday glory. Let’s take a look!

Nightmare Before Christmas Glass Set

Fun.com and their sister site Halloween Costumes like to set themselves apart by offering tons of exclusives in the form of clothing, shoes, home decor and yes, costumes. One of the items that we wanted to check out was their 4-piece stemless glass set inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. Each glass has a picture of Jack Skellington commemorating the festive Christmas holiday by wearing a Santa hat, poking his head through a wreath, examining a snowflake (my favorite) and giving a gift. Sally joins him on the cardboard packaging, but otherwise, this assortment is all about the Pumpkin King.

Each glass holds 12 oz of liquid so they are perfect for soft drinks, wine, cocktails and mocktails, punch and juice for brunch! Since I’ve had them, I’ve used them for drinks at every meal and I love how they look with and without liquid. I could see these being a big hit for a dinner party and any Halloween or Christmas get together. This set would also make a nice gift for fans of the series who are looking to add more NBC fun to their collection.

I have to say that overall I’m impressed with the design and craftsmanship. One of my glasses does have a small indent on the back, but that doesn’t bother me at all. The images on the front are complete and there’s no chipping or peeling even after washing. My one criticism is that the rims are a bit narrow making it difficult to clean out if you don’t have small hands; and these are not dishwasher safe, so they have to be hand washed. Also, while the glass on the bottom is thick and nicely weighted, the top is thin and will tip over in the drain board (I use the top rack of my dishwasher when it’s) if not balanced carefully. For that reason I won’t store them upside down as I like to do.

I’d also like to note, that even though the pictures show parts of the glasses are exposed, the cardboard holder was secure and the entire packaging came fully encased in bubble wrap and an extra layer of cardboard.

This Nightmare Before Christmas stemless glass set is a great way to share your fandom to guests or be reminded of it every day. Guests will find the 4-piece collection currently in-stock on Fun.com and it’s on sale for $17.99.

Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Art 4 Piece Stemless Glass Set – $19.99 (on sale for $17.99)

