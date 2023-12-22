Disney Lorcana at Hot Topic – Starter Packs, Booster Packs and More

We’ve recently been spotlighting Disney-themed items at Hot Topic and during one of our last site visits, came across a selection of Disney Lorcana merchandise. The best selling and sometimes hard to acquire Trading Card Game has popped up at several online retailers and while fans can secure the must-have accessories from Hot Topic, there is a bit of price hike for these items.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ravensburger’s Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is about to make a mighty (but we assume quick) return to shopDisney as the wildly popular Trading Card Game’s (TCG) initial series is restocked online. As fans eagerly descend on the Disney site to scoop up the highly sought after game, Hot Topic is also serving fans some of the same items, but at a steep markup.

As of publication, Blind Box Starter packs for The First Chapter (Cruella De Vil & Aladdin, Mickey & Moana, and Aurora & Simba) are available for purchase online at Hot Topic selling for $27.90 each, a whole $10 more than shopDisney and local game stores. Also, the Blind Box element means that guests won’t be able to choose their starter pack as they can at other retailers, but whatever series they do get will include:

One starter deck of 60 cards, including two foil cards of the characters on the package front

11 game tokens

One rulebook

One booster pack containing 12 randomized cards

Disney Lorcana The First Chapter Trading Card Game Blind Box Starter Deck

Hot Topic also has individual Booster Packs (12 cards each) for sale priced at $9.90 which is well above the $5.99 pricing threshold and most big box retailers and local game stores.

Disney Lorcana The First Chapter Trading Card Game Booster Pack

Fans can also purchase Card Sleeves (65 count) to hold and protect their Lorcana cards and this is something that hasn’t been available on shopDisney. All sleeves in the box feature the same image—Mulan or Sisu in dragon form— and do not include any cards to play. These sell for $15.90.

Disney Lorcana Mulan Card Sleeves

Other storage solutions include Deck Boxes—Mulan and Sisu—that can hold up to 80 cards ($10.90) and portfolios —Evil Queen and Stitch—that can store 64 regular and 8 oversized cards ($29.90). As with the Card Sleeves, these don’t come with any playable cards. The deck boxes haven’t made it to shopDisney, but the portfolios have, selling for only $19.99.

Disney Lorcana Sisu Deck Box

Finally, Hot Topic is currently carrying Booster Packs ($9.90) for Rise of the Floodborn, the second entry in the series that is no longer available on shopDisney.

Disney Lorcana: Rise Of The Floodborn Trading Card Game Booster Pack

No matter where you find Disney Lorcana products, purchasing from reputable retailers is the best route to take, just know that you might be paying a higher price based on the demand for this game. Good luck.

