LEGO continues to bring our Disney dreams to life and for their next set they’re celebrating the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The charming cottage in the woods that belongs to Sleepy, Happy, Grumpy, Dopey, Sneezy, Bashful and Doc was announced earlier this year and is now available at Disney Store.

Disney is synonymous with Princess stories while LEGO is all about creativity and envisioning something from nothing. So what happens when you combine them? You get a charming Snow White Cottage set that longtime fans and collectors will adore.

Disney fans are invited to venture into the Snow White story with LEGO Group's exciting new cottage set that feels like it was lifted right from the film.

Not only can fans build the abode, but also a quaint Wishing Well, and the sleeping chamber where Snow White was laid to rest after eating the poisoned apple.

While the cottage is the star of the show, the story revolves around some important characters and this set comes with 10 minifigures, including Snow White, the Prince, the Evil Queen, all Seven Dwarfs, plus some animal friends too.

Even with a lengthy task of building the entire scene, we’re pretty sure that all builders will be whistling while they work!

The LEGO Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ' Cottage is available now at Disney Store

' Cottage is LEGO Insiders can also purchase the set today directly from LEGO prior to the public on-sale date of March 4.

