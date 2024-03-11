Earlier this year Star Wars and LEGO announced the release of a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary collection commemorating their companies’ ongoing collaboration. While these special edition sets launched at LEGO on March 1st, they’ve now arrived at Disney Store too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A long time ago, 25 years to be exact, LEGO and Lucasfilm teamed up to combine the awesome legacy of Star Wars with the signature design of LEGO sets and LEGO Star Wars was born!

Now as the companies celebrate the 25th anniversary of their collaboration, they’ve released new anniversary-branded building sets that include special packaging, never-before-seen minifigures and anniversary tiles.

Guests can grow their LEGO collection with reimagined Starships inspired by the Invisible Hand (Revenge of the Sith) Millennium Falcon, and Tantive IV (both A New Hope ). The Rebel’s Tantive IV ship is available in two different sets, one as the full ship, and the other a diorama set from when Vader first comes aboard!

). The Rebel’s Tantive IV ship is available in two different sets, one as the full ship, and the other a diorama set from when Vader first comes aboard! Fans drawn to droids will love the R2-D2 25th anniversary edition that is perfect for display among your collection and even includes a separate minifigure of the beloved character.

Whether they’re new to LEGO Star Wars or have been building since 1999, this line of anniversary Star Wars LEGO sets has something for everyone.

The LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

LEGO Millennium Falcon 75375 – Star Wars

LEGO Invisible Hand 75377 – Star Wars

LEGO Tantive IV 75376 – Star Wars

LEGO Boarding the Tantive IV 75387 – Star Wars

LEGO R2-D2 75379 – Star Wars

A History of LEGO Star Wars:

LEGO Star Wars debuted in October 1999, and featured sets based on ships of the Original Trilogy like the X-wing

Since then, the LEGO Star Wars line has expanded and now includes sets spanning the entire saga, along with successful LEGO Star Wars video games, books, series, specials, and movies.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!