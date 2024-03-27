Disney Cruise Line Shares First Look at New Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Merchandise

Straight from the beautiful island of Eleuthera, Disney Cruise Line has shared a first look at some merchandise for their new island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

What’s Happening:

From Bahamian-inspired Mickey and Minnie plush to apparel with the festive feel of Junkanoo, these collections will give guests a chance to bring home keepsakes that reflect some of the experiences at this vibrant island destination.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will be filled with the sights and sounds of Junkanoo, a longstanding Bahamian tradition filled with colorful parades. The bright hues and festive patterns of Junkanoo merge with nods to Mickey Mouse himself in this Bahamian-inspired collection including a spirit jersey, designer Loungefly backpack and ear headband.

You might have seen Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s designer tropical looks for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

These new looks will be available in a luggage-friendly size with these adorable new plush exclusive to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Acclaimed Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett created a uniquely Bahamian clothing line, including this ear headband full of the bright colors, patterns and straw, often seen in local art.

Disney Cruise Line will partner with a variety of Bahamian artists at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point throughout the island architecture, décor, and merchandise, and Theodore’s artist spotlight collection will include men’s and women’s apparel.

All of these collections will be available exclusively at Disney Cruise Line’s new island destination, which opens this summer!

Looking to take a trip to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, then check out our travel partner Mouse Fan Travel