In summer 2021, Pixar released Luca, a charming look at friendship, self discovery, and acceptance, set in the town of Portorosso along the Italian Riviera. With the film heading back to theaters this month (it’s first theatrical run in many markets), Disney Store is celebrating the story with new T-shirts for adults and kids.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This spring, Disney and Pixar made the decision to bring three of their pandemic-era releases back, or into theaters for the first time so that audiences could experience Soul, Luca, and Turning Red on the big screen

Next week (March 22nd) Luca will have its limited run and Disney Store has the perfect assortment of shirts to mark the occasion.

Six shirt designs (five for adults, one for kids) have surfaced at Disney Store featuring key moments, locations and characters from the film.

Fans who love the beauty of Portorosso will be drawn the light blue tee that bears the town’s name and sends greetings from the region. Fans can also join Giulia, Luca, and Alberto riding on a Vespa in an exciting road race.

Portorosso T-Shirt for Adults – Luca

Luca, Alberto and Giulia T-Shirt for Adults – Luca

Of course if under sea experiences are their speed, the “Wild & Free” shirt for women features Luca in his sea monster form, living his best life; while the “Silenzio Bruno!” top shows Luca and Alberto swimming and overcoming their fears by telling the voice in their heads “Burno” to be quiet!

Luca " Wild & Free" T-Shirt for Women

Luca and Alberto T-Shirt for Adults – Luca

More of a cat person? The chubby, cuddly, and slightly suspicious Machiavelli, is the “Big Cat in Town” as proven on this white and red tee.

Machiavelli T-Shirt for Adults – Luca

Finally, kids can enjoy a shirt of their own with Luca, Alberto and Giulia enjoying an Italian staple and exclaiming, “I’m Here for the Pasta.”

Luca, Alberto and Giulia T-Shirt for Kids – Luca

New Luca-inspired shirts are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $23.99-$29.99.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!