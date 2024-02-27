Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of action figures is celebrating Captain America with a brand new Symbol of Truth collectible available exclusively at Target. Inspired by Sam Wilson’s arc in Marvel Comics where he takes up the mantle of Captain America, this figure portrays this character with his shield and incredible Falcon wings.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro is shining the spotlight back on Captain America although this time it’s Sam Wilon who’s behind the mask and wielding the shield.

Sam joins the Marvel Legends Series through the Captain America Symbol Of Truth figure that features deco inspired by Symbol of Truth run in Marvel Comics.

Not only will Sam look great among your other Marvel collectibles, but this figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable wings, head, arms and legs making this perfect for dynamic display or imaginative play.

The Marvel Legends Captain America Symbol of Truth figure will be available for pre-order exclusively at Target

Sam Wilson takes the mantle of Captain America to new heights, combining the iconic shield with his signature wings versus threats near and abroad.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH

6 comic-inspired accessories including alternate hands and comics-inspired shield

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $34.99

Available for pre-order February 28 9AM ET exclusively at Target

Did You Know:

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam became Captain America shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame. His journey to becoming Captain America is told throughout the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier and he fully steps into the role in the upcoming film, Captain America: Brave New World.

