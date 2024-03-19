Marvel Legends Fantastic Four Wolverine and Spider-Man 2-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends is mashing up universes with their ultimate action figure 2-pack featuring Wolverine and Spider-Man…as part of the Fantastic Four!

What’s Happening:

  • Well I never thought I’d see the day when X-Men’s Wolverine and NYC’s own Spider-Man traded their signature suits for something a bit more Fantastic!
  • That’s right, it looks like the legendary comic characters applied for a job with Marvel’s First Family and have officially joined the team.
  • The 2-pack series features a fully masked Spider-Man and Wolverine in FF (Fantastic Four) blue suits with and sporting their own chest logos, now in black and white.
  • The set comes with a series of swappable hands making it easy to mix up their poses as they take on a whole slew of deadly foes.

  • As always, Marvel Legends are 6-inch scale figures that boast premium design and deco and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

  • Marvel Legends Fantastic Four Wolverine and Spider-Man 2-pack is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sells for $49.99. It is expected to ship to fans in August 2024.

Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Series Wolverine and Spider-Man 6-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack 

 

More Fantastic Four:

  • For those who can’t get enough of this dream team, last year, Hasbro debuted a set with siblings Franklin and Valeria—Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s kids—enjoying their own adventures and making a few alien friends along the way.
Spidey and Logan join Valeria and Franklin (sold separately) for an epic duel!

Amazon.com: Marvel Legends Series Fantastic Four Franklin Richards and Valeria Richards

