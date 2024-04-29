Summertime celebrations, long weekends and festivities focusing on all things red, white, and blue are on the calendar for the next several months, so Disney Store is here to help you look your best at every event you attend. Today, the Mickey Mouse Americana Collection dropped online commemorating not only the USA, but our favorite round-eared friend too!

When someone mentions summer fun and fireworks, it’s impossible to not think of the American flag. Each year we host a variety of celebrations to honor our independence, the people who fought for it, and the workers who make our country what it is.

Over the years, Disney has shared their appreciation for America too and when we mix a little patriotism with Disney magic the results are so much fun! Disney Store’s Mickey Mouse American Collection is a true red, white, and blue spectacle that you won’t want to miss.

Mickey Mouse Americana Loungefly Mini Backpack

The assortment spans a classy Loungefly bag and yes, an Ear Headband too!

This particular headband has a white base and is decorated with old school Mickey Mouse icons wrapped in the flag. A complimentary bow featuring the Stars and Stripes sits in the center, providing a very traditional Americana look.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

The Mickey Mouse American Collection is available now at Disney Store

