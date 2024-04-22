Experience a whole new world of fancy fashion when you acquire the Jasmine Ear Headband from Disney Store! This month, the princess from Agrabah takes the spotlight in the “I Am” headwear series for a lovely piece that embraces her signature outfit.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Princess Jasmine is the muse of Disney’s latest princess ear headband and we love that she's getting her chance to shine!

The “I Am” headwear collection continues to grow, with this lovely addition that focuses on the princess stars of film, series, and theme park attractions with accessories that replicate their signature looks.

Jasmine’s headband is presented in satiny aqua decorated with a light filigree and gold foil accents on the ears. A matching bow with a large aquamarine gemstone sits in the center of the headband and calls back to the jeweled headpiece she wears in the movie.

Whether you’re a fan of the character or are looking to enhance your next cosplay, costume party or Disney bounding experience at the parks, these are the perfect way to represent Princess Jasmine.

The Jasmine Ear Headband is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at

checkout.

Jasmine Ear Headband for Adults – Aladdin

More Disney Ear Headband Fun:

Can’t get enough of the Jasmine Ears? Why not add another princess or two to your collection like Anna or Cinderella

Pixar’s Up recently came down to Disney Store with a Loungefly backpack and some adorable Ears featuring a Grape Soda badge

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!