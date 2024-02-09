Geeki Tikis Pixar Collection Adds “Monsters Inc.” and “Coco” Themed Mugs

Just a few weeks ago, Beeline Creative revealed their Geeki Tikis Pixar mug series with Woody and Buzz leading the way. Now, three more designs have arrived at Entertainment Earth themed to Monsters Inc. and Coco.

Bring some fun and color to your Disney collection thanks to Geeki Tikis! The iconic pairing of Mike Wazowski and Sulley (James P. Sullivan) will bring you a monster amount of mayhem, while aspiring musician Miguel Rivera will have you hearing music in your head and feeling all the feels in your heart.

As always, Geeki Tikis mugs are beautifully sculpted and present an accurate replica of the character featured. They are crafted from high-quality ceramic and designed to be used functionally as well as for display.

Monsters, Inc. Mike Wazowski 20 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $29.99

Mike appears in a bright green glaze and is looking rather happy. That’s because he’s now spearheading the company’s “We’re After Your Laughter” campaign and it’s been quite a success! Look closely and you’ll see that Mike is sitting on a stool while holding a microphone in his right hand. Thanks folks, he’ll be here all week!

Monsters, Inc. Sulley 37 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $29.99

Sulley isn’t feeling the same joy as Mike, and for good reason. He’s trying to keep human girl Boo from being caught! He’s realized here with his large bulky blue frame and small horns, while a disguised Boo rests comfortably in his right arm.

Coco Miguel Rivera 17 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $29.99

Pre-teen Miguel has traveled to the land of the dead and must blend in amongst the souls that have passed. His face is painted white and black to look like a skull and his red hoodie keeps the rest of him covered. Just like in Coco , Miguel is playing a guitar that belonged to his ancestors.

, Miguel is playing a guitar that belonged to his ancestors. Whether you’re in need of a stiff drink or a soft drink, these sizable Pixar mugs have anywhere between 17-37 oz capacity meaning they can hold more than enough of your favorite libations. But remember, these are ceramic and are not dishwasher safe. They are hand wash only.

New Pixar Geeki Tikis mugs are available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They sell for $29.99 each and they are expected to ship in March 2024.

