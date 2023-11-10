More Dazzling and Playful “Wish” Apparel and Accessories Populate shopDisney

In just a few days audiences around the world will be invited to jump into the magical new story Wish as it makes its theatrical debut. Along with entertaining fans on the big screen, this latest animated feature is the subject of an ever growing merchandise collection at shopDisney.

Are you ready to enter the kingdom of Rosas, meet a spirited teenager and become friends with a talking goat? If you said yes to any of these, then you’re ready for Disney’s Wish !

! The new film premieres on November 22nd, and shopDisney Wish-inspired arrivals for the whole family.

Asha and Star Chenille Throw – Wish

While a handful of styles debuted last month, more toys, apparel, plush, and accessories keep rolling. By far the most featured character (and most adorable selections) are dedicated to Star, the glowing yellow ball of energy that befriends human Asha.

Apparel and Accessories

Embrace your fandom and dress your best at the same time. Adults and kids will look great in the deep purple Wish Spirit Jersey that names the film on the front and reads “I’m A Star” on the back. Other styles include a King Magnifico t-shirt, hoodies, and purple tees featuring Asha.

Star Spirit Jersey for Adults – Wish

Star Spirit Jersey for Kids – Wish

Wish T-Shirt for Girls

Wish T-Shirt for Women

Wish Pullover Hoodie for Adults

King Magnifico T-Shirt for Boys – Wish

Accessories

From sunup to sundown you can make your way through the day with the cutest ball of energy by your side! Star takes the spotlight on fashion accessories that are perfect for daily errands or trip to your favorite Disney park.

Star Plush Backpack for Kids – Wish

Star Loungefly Wallet – Wish

Asha and Star Crossbody Bag – Wish

Wish Loungefly Mini Backpack

Hats

We believe everything should have the chance to shine, but too much sun isn’t good for your eyes. Fortunately these Star baseball caps will keep your face and peepers shaded while also showing off your trendy tendencies.

Star Baseball Cap for Kids – Wish

Star Studded Baseball Cap for Adults – Wish

Costumes

Kids will love dressing as Asha and her friend Dahlia in these film accurate costumes. Asha’s calf-length purple is delicate and whimsical, while Dahlia's red gown features cap sleeves and a contrasting apron.

Dahlia Costume – Wish

Asha Costume for Girls – Wish

Books and Toys

Let your kids’ imaginations run wild as they create and explore new adventures using Wish-inspired playsets. If storytime is a better fit, The Grateful Goat storybook is all about Vanetino and his new found friend, Star!

Rosas Castle Playset – Wish

Wish Deluxe Figure Set

The Grateful Goat Book – Wish

