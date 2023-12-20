Reveal Your Inner Demigod with “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Apparel from shopDisney

At long last, the highly anticipated live-action Percy Jackson and The Olympians series has debuted on Disney+ and that means it’s time to go shopping! shopDisney has introduced classic T-shirts along with a graphic novel of the first book, The Lightning Thief, in celebration of the streaming premiere.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you’ve been counting down the days until you could attend Camp Half-Blood, the wait is over! Sure, you might not have the honor of saying your dad is Poseidon, or mom, Athena, but you can still embrace the demigod life…at least when it comes to apparel.

shopDisney has released three new T-shirts (two in adult sizing, one in kids) that feature the “Camp Half-Blood” logo and other references to Percy Jackson and his Greek God relatives.

Camp Half-Blood T-Shirt for Adults – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Orange

Gods of Olympus T-Shirt for Adults – Percy Jackson and the Olympians

While the adult shirts are fun and simple, the kid’s design is sure to speak to young fans with its Camp Half-Blood logo that already looks like a team shirt, and the empowering quote “We Are Unbreakable.” Throw in the symbols of the Gods and kids will love repping the series every single day!

Camp Half-Blood T-Shirt for Kids – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Black

Beyond apparel, guests can pick up a graphic novel of The Lightning Thief created for readers 8-12; or invest in the entire Percy Jackson journey with a hardcover collection the 5-book series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Book One: The Lightning Thief Graphic Novel

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Hardcover Box Set

New Percy Jackson-inspired merchandise available now on shopDisney and prices range from $14.99 – $89.99.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Everything Percy Jackson and the Olympians:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!