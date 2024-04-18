It’s the ultimate princess celebration featuring your favorite empowering Disney Princesses! The new Disney collection from Petunia Pickle Bottom features the smiling faces of Cinderella, Moana, Jasmine, Tiana and other royals, highlighting each heroine’s own acts of courage and kindness.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.

What’s Happening:

There’s something extra special about Disney princesses and their commitments to being courageous and treating everyone with kindness. Petunia Pickle Bottom is celebrating the leading ladies with a darling new collection of bags and travel accessories.

Fan favorite princesses like Belle, Ariel, Mulan and their friends have gathered together for an allover pattern further accented by flowers, clouds, and colorful dots that will appeal to fans of all ages.

With its spacious storage and sturdy construction, this gorgeous assortment of everyday accessories is perfect for parents and children on the go. The lineup includes: Method Backpack Provisions Backpack Criss Cross Sling Inter-Mix Deluxe Kit Bottle and Lunch Tote Wet Bag Duo

Guests can find the full collection available now directly through Petunia Pickle Bottom. Prices range from $34.00-$199.00. Select items are also available in bundles and are currently 20% off.

The Method Backpack features 10 thoughtfully placed pockets for perfect packing. Four internal pockets make for easy organization. Two zipped pockets on the bag's exterior are felt-lined for mobile phones or tech. Plus, four bottle ready external pockets.

Method Backpack – $179.00

Designed to carry a breast pump with all the accouterments and gear for any office or outing. A generously-sized insulated lower compartment is ideal for pump, parts, and coolers. Plus, a padded tech compartment for a laptop and trolley sleeve to attach to wheeled luggage makes this diaper bag commuter approved.

2-in-1 Provisions Breast Pump & Diaper Bag Backpack – $199.00

Light and compact with the cleverly placed pockets and design that still leaves room for essentials. Place snacks or a small bottle in the insulated front pocket.

Criss-Cross Sling – $79.00

A full set of lightweight packing cubes with a convenient carry caddy to keep everything organized in a diaper bag, stroller or nursery. Built-in straps attach to stroller handles for an on-the-go stroller organizer.

Inter-Mix Deluxe Kit – $79.00

The Tandem Bottle & Lunch Tote is generously sized to hold three regular-sized bottles and an ice pack, with room for snacks or a formula container.

Tandem Bottle & Lunch Tote – $49.00

Features two light-weight wet bags for sealing away wet and soiled gear – from cloth diapers to wet swimsuits. The zippered top keeps items safe and secure, and the diaper bag neat and dry.

Wet Bag Duo – $34.00

Is Petunia Pickle Bottom Right for Me?

Whether you have a crew of kiddos, are an expert pet parent, or are just fan of all things Disney, Petunia Pickle Bottom has awesome travel accessories to meet your needs. Bekah was invited to check out the brand’s Playful Pooh Meta Backpack

More Disney Petunia Pickle Bottom:

The brand’s Star Wars and Mandalorian inspired Grogu collection

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!