The Force is strong with…baby? From the moment that babies arrive, Star Wars fans can introduce their children to the best of the franchise courtesy of Petunia Pickle Bottom and their stylish diaper bags and travel accessories. The popular Grogu pattern originally exclusive to the brand has made its way to Disney Store so even more fans can celebrate Star Wars in their daily lives.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is getting ready for next month’s big holiday—Star Wars Day—by delivering a fun assortment of apparel and decor ahead of the main event.

Today they’ve acquired three guest favorite bag styles from Petunia Pickle Bottom that feature none other than the “The Child” aka Grogu from The Mandalorian !

! While this particular pattern has been available previously directly through Petunia Pickle Bottom, we’re delighted to see that it’s branched out to Disney Store with three of the popular styles being available: Sling Bag Bottle and Lunch Tote Sync Backpack

Sync Backpack will serve the purpose its name suggests, but it’s also designed to make traveling with baby even easier and offers many of the same features as a traditional diaper bag.

Grogu Sync Backpack by Petunia Pickle Bottom – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $189.00

As for the Sling Bag, it’s primary purpose is to meet your personal needs and is the perfect for taking on your next trip to a Disney park!

Grogu Sling Bag by Petunia Pickle Bottom – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $79.00

Then there’s the Bottle and Lunch Tote designed for parents and babies on the go. The insulated interior is spacious enough to hold a full meal or assortment of snacks, but it can also double as a pump and bottle carrier.

Grogu Bottle and Lunch Tote by Petunia Pickle Bottom – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $59.00

The Petunia Pickle Bottom Grogu Collection is available now at Disney Store

Is Petunia Pickle Bottom Right for Me?

Whether you have a crew of kiddos, are an expert pet parent, or are just fan of all things Disney, Petunia Pickle Bottom has awesome travel accessories to meet your needs. Bekah was invited to check out the brand’s Playful Pooh Meta Backpack

