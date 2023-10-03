Photos: Holiday Merchandise Now Available in World of Disney at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World

It may only be October, but that means the holiday season is just around the corner. Guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World can now find the 2023 holiday merchandise in World of Disney.

The new collection of holiday merchandise includes everything from apparel and accessories to ornaments and drinkware.

Some of the apparel, like the new Spirit Jersey you see below, features a unique collection of characters that includes Alice, Genie, Dumbo, Peter Pan and others as the gather ‘round to prepare for the season.

Another apparel collection features some of your favorite Disney character like Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, enjoying popular winter activities like skiing or ice fishing.

Even the youngest Disney fans can celebrate the holiday season in wintery Disney fashion.

There’s also a small collection of accessories to go along with these items.

And of course, there are also some familiar holiday favorites, like this wreath design Walt Disney World tee or Christmas Spirit Jersey.

And if you need some new holiday footwear to go along with your new outfit, there are two new festive designs of Crocs available.

Of course, there are plenty of ornaments for those who would like to add some Disney flare to their Christmas tree this year.

Guests will find characters like Dumbo, Pinocchio, Simba and Cheshire Cat in addition to the usual Mickey and Minnie.

There is also a new Hanukkah collection this year, with more apparel, cookie cutters, plates, towels and even a new Loungefly backpack.

A new Christmas Loungefly bag is also available, featuring that same unique collection of characters we saw on some of the apparel.

Of course, there can’t be a new collection of merchandise without a new pair of ears.

Mickey and Minnie don their festive best on this new headband.

And finally, another staple of the holiday season, a new Christmas train set is also now available.