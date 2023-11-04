Photos: Mickey & Friends Holiday Village Pop-Up Shopping Experience Opens In Venice, California

Tonight was the opening night media event for the Mickey & Friends Holiday Village pop-up shopping experience in Venice, California, and below are some photos from the event.

The entrance to the experience was festively decorated with Mickey & Friends iconography, and an animatronic Mickey Mouse statue welcomed us as we walked in.

The vendors on hand included Baublebar, Forever 21, Loungefly, shopDisney, Stoney Clover Lane, and more.

Additional themed shopping booths included Mickey & Minnie’s Closet, Donald’s Kitchen Supply, Chip ‘n Dale’s Cocoa Caravan, Daisy’s Accessory Atelier, Pluto’s Pet Porch, Goofy’s Gifts, Games, & Goodies, and Minnie & Daisy’s Beauty Bar. There were also interactive photo ops, a doughnut truck, a bar with adult beverages, and a station where guests could demo the video game Disney Illusion Island for Nintendo Switch.

One booth was lined with unmarked mailboxes, and once an hour guests were invited to line up to open a random mailbox and claim whatever prize was inside, all of which were provided by one of the familiar retailers represented on-site.

During the evening a DJ was spinning holiday and pop tunes, and every once in a while soapy snow (much like what you would see at Disney Parks) would fall on guests.

As far as the actual shopping goes, each booth was outfitted with a QR code that would link to that respective retailer’s website, where guests over the weekend would theoretically be able to purchase the items that were on display. We had a fun time at the media preview, and it certainly put us into the holiday mood.

Mickey & Friends Holiday Village will be open this weekend, November 4th and 5th, only. You can visit Disney’s official website for the event to register.