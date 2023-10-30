Mickey & Friends Holiday Village Immersive Shopping Experience Coming to Los Angeles on November 4th & 5th

Disney will kick off the holiday season with the Mickey & Friends Holiday Village – an immersive pop-up marketplace opening to the public in Los Angeles on November 4th and 5th.
What’s Happening:
- Inspired by Mickey Mouse and his famous friends, the shoppable experience will feature products from over 70 noteworthy collections including Baublebar, Forever 21, Loungefly, shopDisney, Stoney Clover Lane and more.
- The holiday village will transport guests into a festive wonderland full of Mickey & Friends – inspired gifts, treats and photo ready backdrops.
- The experience is complementary and guests can register to attend online starting today. A stand-by line will also be available open during operating hours on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Mickey & Friends Holiday Village, located on Venice Blvd. in Venice, CA, will be open on November 4th and 5th from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Fans that can't attend in person can participate in the festivities by visiting Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village online between November 4th and January 7th to shop hundreds of hot holiday products.
- The digital wonderland has products from an array of brands like Aldo, Barefoot Dreams, Coach, Fossil, Hot Topic and more, offering shoppers the opportunity to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.
A Selection of the Mickey & Friends Holiday Village Experiences Include:
- The Wintery Mickey & Friends Chalets will showcase the latest collections from select brands like Baublebar, Forever21, Loungefly, shopDisney and more are available for purchase on site. Stoney Clover Lane will be offering an exclusive holiday-inspired collection only available for purchase at the Mickey & Friends Holiday Village and while supplies last.
- Visit Mickey's Magic Post Office, where a seasonal interactive experience will come to life with beautiful light and sound, alerting guests of a holiday mail delivery.
- Step into Mickey & Friends' Holiday House, where everyone can stop and pose for a shareable Disney Holiday themed postcard with friends.
- Indulge in festive treats available for purchase at Chip n' Dale's Cocoa Caravan.
- Grab your friends to play a hands-on demo of the 2D platform adventure game featuring Mickey & Friends, Disney Illusion Island. Exclusively on Nintendo Switch.