Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop includes a D23 exclusive, a pin trading starter set, and The Lion King 30th anniversary pins.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include “it’s a small world,” pin trading, and The Lion King .

It's been a while since we had a D23 Exclusive and this week Disney is commemorating the 60th anniversary of "it's a small world.".

Now that Cast to Guest Pin Trading

From the day we arrived on the planet…Disney’s animated classic The Lion King is turning 30 this year! Mark the occasion with a Pride Rock mystery blind pack or anniversary pin featuring adult Simba lounging in some vines.

In the mood for more mystery pins? Check out the Up collection that consists of character faces in colorful balloon frames.

We all need a place to display our Disney pins and the best way to do that is on a Mickey Mouse shaped corkboard! While the size is small, it’s perfect for featuring a theme that can be changed out every so often.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with prices ranging from $17.99-$39.99.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with prices ranging from $17.99-$39.99.

D23-Exclusive "it's a small world" 60th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition

Stitch and Friends Pin Trading Starter Set – Lilo & Stitch

The Lion King 30th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs. The series includes: Mufasa, Simba, Nala, Scar, Zazu, Timon, Pumbaa, Shenzi, Banzai and Ed

Collect them all to make Pride Rock!

Simba The Lion King 30th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition

Up Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs. The series includes: Old Carl Fredricksen, Young Carl, Old Ellie, Young Ellie, Russell, Kevin, Dug, and Alpha



Mickey Mouse Icon Pin Board – Small

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

