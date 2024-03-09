So Much Character! Pixar Bags by Harveys Pop Up at Disney Store

If your wardrobe is craving a colorful new addition, look no further than Harveys and their newest collaboration with Pixar! The fashion brand and the movie studio are combining their best elements for a unique accessory collection available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Harveys is heading back into the world of Pixar with a new assortment of bags that embrace the delightful storytelling of the studio and its incredible characters with their latest collection for Disney Store.

While there are a couple of bag styles to choose from, the most interesting offering is the Medium Streamline Tote decorated with one side featuring the expressive faces of ten beloved characters including: Hector and Miguel ( Coco ) Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Rex ( Toy Story 2-4) Mike and Sulley ( Monsters Inc. ) Joy ( Inside Out ) Mei in Panda mode ( Turning Red )

The design presents the grouping in the style of a chalk drawing set against a bright background of colors alongside the Pixar Ball.

Inside fans will discover even more Pixar charm as the matching lining is covered in colorful Pixar Balls!

Pixar Bags by Harveys are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $178.00-$218.00

