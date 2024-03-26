Multiple New Pixar Merchandise Collections Coming to the Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

With one month to go until the April 26th kickoff of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at some new merchandise created just for the festival.

What’s Happening:

In April, you’ll be able to purchase from the new Pixar Fest collection. This unique merchandise includes a Pixar Fest Spirit Jersey, hoodies, baseball and bucket hats, a new mug and water bottle, and more.

The Pixar Fest Collection will be available at many locations, including the Disneyland Resort hotels, Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

There will also be special limited-time collectible medallions themed to each of your favorite Pixar films coming to Disneyland Resort just for Pixar Fest.

Machines with the medallions will be located throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

Also arriving in early April, you won’t want to miss the Wilderness Explorer collection, inspired by Pixar’s Up and the spirit of adventure!

and the spirit of adventure! You can choose from apparel including two different hoodie styles, T-shirts, a bucket hat and bandana, plus gear for when you’re exploring the outdoors like a blanket, water bottles and Wilderness Explorer patch set. And with an adorable pet jacket, the whole family can join in the Pixar fun!

Items from this collection will be available at Pioneer Mercantile in Disneyland Park, Rushin’ River Outfitters and Knick’s Knacks in Disney California Adventure and World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District.

A variety of other Pixar collections are now available at the Disneyland Resort, including the Pixar Painted Collection Disney Parks Blog

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.