RockLove is embracing their darker side as they spend more time with some of the most formidable foes in Disney animation! A sextet of rings and a stud earring set join the Iconic Villains collection that’s inspired by Ursual, Yzma, Hades and others.

What’s Happening:

What do you know, it is good to be bad! Sure they may have evil intentions, but that’s part of what makes a Disney villain so appealing!

Yzma, Hades, Jafar, the Evil Queen, Ursula, and Maleficent are once again flexing and this time their awesome powers are on display across stacker rings and stud earrings.

Similar to the pendant necklaces, the rings feature colored cubic zirconia crystals around the band and a miniature icon to represent each villain.

As for the stud earring set, it comes with six individual earrings that can be mixed and matched however you like. Each piece is handcrafted in polished sterling silver and antiqued for contrast.

The Iconic Villains Collection will be available directly through RockLove starting April 11 at 9am PT and prices range from $75-$99.00.

Disney's The Emperor New Groove – Yzma – $75

Fuchsia cubic zirconia crystals

Petite sculpted rendition of Disney’s Yzma’s Extract of Llama potion bottle.

Disney's Aladdin – Jafar – $75

Garnet cubic zirconia crystals

Petite sculpted rendition of Disney’s Jafar’s hypnotizing cobra head staff.

Disney's Snow White – Evil Queen – $75

Ruby cubic zirconia crystals

Petite sculpted rendition of Disney’s Evil Queen’s poisoned apple.

Disney's Sleeping Beauty – Maleficent – $75

Purple cubic zirconia crystals flank

Petite sculpted rendition of Disney’s Maleficent’s horned dragon head.

Disney's The Little Mermaid – Ursula – $75

Golden cubic zirconia crystals

Petite sculpted rendition of Disney’s Ursula’s nautilus shell.

Disney's Hercules – Hades – $75

Aqua cubic zirconia crystals

Petite sculpted rendition of Disney’s Hades’ skull-shaped brooch.

Disney | RockLove Iconic Villains Stud Earrings Set – $99

Yzma’s Extract of Llama potion bottle

Ursula’s nautilus shell

Jafar’s cobra head staff

Hades’ skull-shaped brooch

Maleficent’s horned dragon head

Evil Queen’s poisoned apple

Sterling silver posts and clutches

