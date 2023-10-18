Ronan’s Cosmi-Rod with Power Stone is Latest Addition to Marvel’s Infinity Saga Collection

Last fall shopDisney brought the six Infinity Stones to fans with a popular collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe prop replicas that had held the individual stones! Now, shopDisney is expanding the collection with the Ronan’s menacing Cosmi-Rod that previously was available at the parks.

If you’ve ever wanted to own the Infinity Stones, now’s your chance. In 2022, Disney launched a series of collectibles inspired by the MCU’s Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) to coincide with the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind EPCOT

Now they’ve expanded the collection with Ronan’s Cosmi-Rod which also houses the Purple Power stone!

You may recognize the stone and rod from the epic dance off that Star-Lord started to challenge the treacherous servant of Thanos.

This is the second time that the Power Stone is being offered in the collection and just like with previous releases, this features electronic elements like motion-activated light and clashing sound effects and illumination of the purple Power Stone.

Guests can also remove the stone and display it on its own or with other Infinity Stones they may have in their collection.

The Cosmi-Rod is available now on shopDisney

“This life-size detailed metal replica of the weapon used to despatch members of the Nova Corps features light and sound effects, simulating the original's capability of discharging purple blasts of concentrated energy.”

Ronan’s Cosmi-Rod – Marvel – $119

Head of Cosmi-Rod glows purple

Open cover on side of Cosmi-Rod head to reveal purple ''Infinity Stone''

''Infinity Stone'' can be removed

Some assembly required

Ages 14+

Cosmi-Rod: 48'' L x 10 2/3'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Packaging: 13'' H x 6'' D x 28 1/2'' L

