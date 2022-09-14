The power of the Infinity Stones is right at your fingertips and over the next six weeks you can possess them all! Now through October 19th, shopDisney will introduce a new Infinity Stone replica (and the item that housed it) each week ending with Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet—complete with all six stones.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you’ve ever wanted to own the Infinity Stones, now’s your chance. Earlier this year, Disney launched a series of collectibles inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) to coincide with the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT .

of at . As of September 14th, the first of those Stones just made its way to shopDisney and the remaining five will arrive weekly through October 19th.

Marvel fans and collectors alike can bring home each of the sacred and power gems that allow the user to manipulate elements of the universe. The collection includes: Tesseract – Space Stone (Blue) Scepter – Mind Stone (Yellow) Aether – Reality Stone (Red) Orb – Power Stone (Purple) Eye of Agamotto – Time Stone (Green) Nano Gauntlet – All Stones including Soul Stone (Orange)

The Soul Stone is available exclusively as part of the Nano Gauntlet , but as we reported in May, “it’s still easier than getting it from Vormir.”

, but as we reported in May, “it’s still easier than getting it from Vormir.” The Infinity Stone Collection will be available on shopDisney starting September 14th. Prices for all pieces haven’t been announced but the first item sells for $99.99.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Infinity Stone Collection – shopDisney

Tesseract – Space Stone – September 14th

“Now you can take possession of the precious Space Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, which is housed within its protective crystalline cube-shaped containment vessel known as the Tesseract. This detailed replica from the Marvel Universe emits a blue glow for added authenticity.”

Tesseract Light-Up Replica – Marvel | shopDisney – $99.99

Highly detailed replica

Includes Space Stone

Lights up

Ages 3+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

3 2/3'' H x 3 2/3'' W x 3 2/3'' D

Scepter – Mind Stone – September 21st

Aether – Reality Stone – September 28th

Orb – Power Stone – October 5th

Eye of Agamotto – October 12th