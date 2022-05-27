Guardians of the Galaxy and More Marvel Merchandise Available in the Creations Shop in EPCOT

Today marks the official launch of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and fans are very excited about the new attraction. To commemorate the launch, some new merchandise is now available at the Creations Shop.

  • While there is plenty of Cosmic Rewind merch available, perhaps the most exciting new pieces for Marvel fans if this Infinity Stone collection.

  • Fans can pick up either the Infinity Gauntlet or Iron Gauntlet, complete with all six Infinity Stones.
  • The gauntlets are wearable and the fingers can be moved, as shown in the images below.

  • Fans can also pick up four of the stones individually.
  • The Tesseract, the Aether, the Orb and the Eye of Agomotto are all available for purchase, with the corresponding stone included.
  • The Soul Stone and the Mind Stone are excluded. Neither Loki’s scepter nor Vision can be found as part of this collection.
  • The stones are also interchangeable and the artifact will take on the stones glow and characteristics like sound as well.
  • For those who want the stones, but not necessarily the gauntlet, a suitcase of Infinity Stones is also available.
  • However, the Soul Stone is available exclusively with the gauntlets. But hey, it’s still easier than getting it from Vormir.

  • Some new apparel and accessories are also available, including this t-shirt featuring some of the villains the Nova Corps is keeping tabs on.

  • The shirt features Thanos, Loki, Ronan and, interestingly, Taskmaster. Why would the Nova Corps need a data file on her?
  • The Wonders of Xandar pavilion logo can be found on the back of the shirt.

  • There’s also some more Loki merchandise available, including his helmet with the big bendy horns.

  • A new Loki t-shirt can also be found.

  • Of course, there is some merchandise specifically for the opening day of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
  • This Annual Passholder t-shirt features a mixtape with the opening date on it, as well as the silhouettes of the Guardians themselves.

  • A limited edition launch day pin is also available for $54.99.
  • The pin has an edition size of 1000.

  • There are also a couple of limited release pins available for $15.99.

  • Fans can also find a battery-powered ride vehicle toy with Rocket and Groot on board.

  • The baby Groot bubble wand is also available.
  • It glows green and plays music while it blows bubbles, but can also be operated without music.

  • An adorable baby Groot plush can also be found.

  • And finally, there’s plenty of Cosmic Rewind and other Guardians of the Galaxy apparel available.

  • You can check out some more of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind merchandise that will be coming soon in the video below:

