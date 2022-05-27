Guardians of the Galaxy and More Marvel Merchandise Available in the Creations Shop in EPCOT

Today marks the official launch of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and fans are very excited about the new attraction. To commemorate the launch, some new merchandise is now available at the Creations Shop.

While there is plenty of Cosmic Rewind merch available, perhaps the most exciting new pieces for Marvel

Fans can pick up either the Infinity Gauntlet or Iron Gauntlet, complete with all six Infinity Stones.

The gauntlets are wearable and the fingers can be moved, as shown in the images below.

Fans can also pick up four of the stones individually.

The Tesseract, the Aether, the Orb and the Eye of Agomotto are all available for purchase, with the corresponding stone included.

The Soul Stone and the Mind Stone are excluded. Neither Loki

The stones are also interchangeable and the artifact will take on the stones glow and characteristics like sound as well.

For those who want the stones, but not necessarily the gauntlet, a suitcase of Infinity Stones is also available.

However, the Soul Stone is available exclusively with the gauntlets. But hey, it’s still easier than getting it from Vormir.

Some new apparel and accessories are also available, including this t-shirt featuring some of the villains the Nova Corps is keeping tabs on.

The shirt features Thanos, Loki, Ronan and, interestingly, Taskmaster. Why would the Nova Corps need a data file on her?

The Wonders of Xandar pavilion logo can be found on the back of the shirt.

There’s also some more Loki merchandise available, including his helmet with the big bendy horns.

A new Loki t-shirt can also be found.

Of course, there is some merchandise specifically for the opening day of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

This Annual Passholder t-shirt features a mixtape with the opening date on it, as well as the silhouettes of the Guardians themselves.

A limited edition launch day pin is also available for $54.99.

The pin has an edition size of 1000.

There are also a couple of limited release pins available for $15.99.

Fans can also find a battery-powered ride vehicle toy with Rocket and Groot on board.

The baby Groot bubble wand is also available.

It glows green and plays music while it blows bubbles, but can also be operated without music.

An adorable baby Groot plush can also be found.

And finally, there’s plenty of Cosmic Rewind and other Guardians of the Galaxy apparel available.

You can check out some more of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind merchandise that will be coming soon in the video below: