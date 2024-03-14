Even folks who’ve lived under a (Fraggle) rock, have crossed paths with the characters from Jim Henson’s various series, puppet, and Muppet creations. Now the RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is here to the origins of those beloved characters with an apparel collection inspired by drawings from the Jim Henson Company Archives.

What’s Happening:

Sometimes all it takes is a simple sketch to inspire an amazing character that will live on in our memories forever. RSVLTS is taking fans on a journey through Jim Henson’s original creations with a fashion collection inspired by beloved creatures.

RSVLTS has dabbled with The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth for their Kunuflex button down styles, and now they’re returning with a collection inspired by the Jim Henson Company Archives.

As always, RSVLTS’ classic button downs feature incredible color palettes, intricate patterns and a great cast of characters that are as fun to look at as they are to wear.

The Jim Henson Company Archives collection is available now on the RSVLTS website

All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

In addition to the classic/unisex cut, styles are available in Ladies sizes XS-4XL

By Henson's Hand

Curious Creatures

What the Fuzz?

Did You Know?:

