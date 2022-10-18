RSVLTS Adds Epic “The Dark Crystal” and (More) “Labyrinth” Styles to the Jim Henson Collection

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is back with more shirt styles for their Jim Henson collection and today’s drops include The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

What’s better than David Bowie as the Goblin King? If you said David Bowie as the Goblin King on a RSVLTS shirt you would be correct! The long loved fantasy adventure Labyrinth is getting some love from RSVLTS with two new styles fans will adore.

is getting some love from RSVLTS with two new styles fans will adore. Of course while we’re on the topic of Jim Henson movies, it only makes sense to include The Dark Crystal in the lineup. And it turns out both films recently celebrated milestone anniversaries too.

Fans of the cult classics will love every detail of these shirts and the subtle nods to characters and destinations that could only exist in the world of Jim Henson. Now let’s all cross our fingers for a Muppets collection…

As always, these classic button downs feature incredible color palettes, intricate patterns and a great cast of characters that are as fun to look at as they are to wear.

The latest arrivals in the Jim Henson collection are available now on the RSVLTS website

In addition to the standard unisex cut, both Labyinth designs are also available in a Women’s style!

designs are also available in a Women’s style! All shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL ($70).

Dark Crystal

"Age of Wonder"

“Bring home Jen, Kira, Fizzgig, Aughra, urSu the Master, and the rest of your favorite residents of Thra on this otherworldly button down. With astronomical symbols, mystical geometry, and the Dark Crystal itself, it’s perfect for any fan of the film – or your spiritual cousin who always smells like sage and blames everything on Mercury retrograde.”

"Wall of Destiny"

“It is written in the heavens that you will dig this button down, whether because it’s modeled after the Wall of Destiny and tells the epic tale of the prophesized Gelfling who will return the Shard to the Crystal of Truth thus unifying the Skeksis and the Mystics before the Great Conjunction, or, you know, because it has cool shapes and colors and stuff. Either way.”

Labyrinth

Ello!

“Look who got his own shirt! What do you do when there’s no GPS? Turn to the friendliest blue-haired talking invertebrate you know, of course (ok, probably the only blue-haired talking invertebrate you know, but still, he’s super friendly). Sure, his directions accidentally led Sarah on a harrowing journey fraught with danger at every turn, but with that cheery disposition and adorable cockney accent, it was totally worth it. Bring home William the worm on this button down. And be sure to grab one for the missus.”

"Further Than You Think”

“‘It's further than you think. Time is short.’ Sarah got 13 hours to solve the Labyrinth. That's about half as long as you'll need just to stare in amazement at this shirt. It would be easier to name who is not on this ultimate tribute to Labyrinth than it would be to name who is on it. Sarah, Jareth, the goblins, Hoggle, Ludo, the Worm, Sir Didymus and Ambrosius, the Four Guards, even little baby Toby all make an appearance on this maze of a button down.”

Jareth's Goblins

“Dark, subtle, and gloriously goblin-esque, this goblin-covered shirt is an illustrated tribute to Jareth the Goblin King and his army of goblins in Goblin City. Goblin.”

Jareth's Goblins – RSVLTS (Adult)

Helping Hands

“What's scary about a bunch of green hands in a dark pit coming together to make faces and talk to you about your fate? Besides… everything we just said? The Helping Hands were less than helpful in Sarah's quest but that doesn't mean they don't make for a hauntingly dark and delightful shirt design.”

Labyrinth "Helping Hands" – RSVLTS (Adult)

