Comics’ favorite character Wolverine is getting some extra love this summer from the folks at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) as he’s been invited to star on a series of All-Day Polos! Three epic patterns dropped today featuring Logan’s particular brand of flair and we’re quite certain they’ll bring the right amount of SNIKT and ARRRGH to your wardrobe.

RSVLTS keeps finding ways to incorporate fan favorite Kunuflex designs into other fashion styles and this time they’ve set their sights on Wolverine.

Earlier this year Wolverine frenemy Deadpool took over some of RSVLTS soft, stretchy, stylish performance gear.

The most interesting shirt of the wave is of course, “The Wolverine.” This cosplay-like top is yellow and black like Wolverine’s classic comic’s look, and while it won’t give you any of his powers, people will take you seriously when you call them “bub.”.

Next up is “Lil Logans,” a grey shirt with claw marks for the background and various Wolverine heads to make up the repeating, allover pattern. A blue collar adds some interesting contrast and provides more options for pairing and accessorizing.

“Savage Lands” pits Wolverine against a T-rex and human-pteranodon hybrid just like the comic storyline. I wonder who will win? While the theme might be a little harsh, the design is relaxing like any good vacation shirt should be and hopefully, your adventures won’t take you to a savage landscape.

In addition to the polos, embrace your love for Sentinels with the “Night of the Sentinels“ crewneck T-shirt ($32); or seek out a stylish topper for their melon and bring home the, “The Logan Lid” Dad Hat ($30).

Wolverine All-Day Polos are available now on the RSVLTS site. All shirt styles featured in this drop are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

