There’s not a year that goes by where the Walt Disney Company isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary and in 2024 it’s the animated classic Sleeping Beauty steps into the spotlight as it reaches its 65th year. In honor of the achievement, shopDisney is commemorating the story with a beautiful Aurora Limited Edition Doll.

The story of Sleeping Beauty has entertained fans for decades, six and a half decades to be exact! This year, the beloved fairy tale about a princess awoken from eternal sleep by true love’s kiss celebrates its 65th anniversary.

Naturally an occasion such as this requires new merchandise and shopDisney is kicking things off with a gorgeous limited edition doll.

Princess Aurora is a spectacle to behold and this gorgeous doll is something all collectors will be anxious to acquire for their Disney display case.

Aurora is dressed in a beautiful full gown that features purple-blue and pink color blocking on the skirt and bodice as a nod to “Make it pink!” “Make it blue!” scene from the film.

The dress features sheer off the shoulder sleeves in a pink fabric to accent the overall look of the dress, while gold piping on the bodice, and embroidery throughout the gown add some flowers and filigree to the design.

Aurora’s long golden hair hangs loose down her back and a jeweled tiara rests gently on her head that perfectly matches her golden necklace.

Edition size 5000 and the doll sells for $149.99. The Aurora Limited Edition Doll is available now on shopDisney

Aurora Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary – 17'' – $149.99

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Detailed satin gown with iridescent pink and blue highlights

Fitted bodice with golden embroidery and piped trim

Iridescent pink and blue peplum with pleated front, golden embroidery and sparkling rhinestones

Golden embroidered skirt hem with piped trim

Shimmering sheer mesh sleeves and stand up collar

Fully poseable

Display stand included

