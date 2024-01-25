Disney Princesses have been charming fans for decades and this year Disney is focusing their attention on Aurora as the animated classic Sleeping Beauty turns 65. New merchandise collections will be rolling out all year long, but there’s already an impressive assortment of collectibles available now including Mattel’s Royal Radiance Collection Aurora Doll.

Commemorate the 65th anniversary of Sleeping Beauty with Mattel! In late 2023, the toy maker welcomed three popular Disney Princesses to their Royal Radiance Collection

with Mattel! In late 2023, the toy maker welcomed three popular Disney Princesses to their Sleeping Beauty’s Aurora was among the featured dolls and Disney is highlighting this lovely addition as they celebrate the film’s milestone anniversary.

Aurora wears her classic pink dress for this collection which features charmeuse and brocade fabrics and is decorated with sizable “gems” and golden details throughout.

Mattel Creations’ Radiance Collection presents the beloved character in stunning detail and dressed with premium materials and accessories such as her tiara, necklace, earrings, and shoes.

Aurora comes packaged in a gem shaped box that opens for window display. Guests may also choose to showcase Aurora out of the box with the included clear display stand.

Disney’s Aurora is part of the Radiance Collection and is available now at Creations.Mattel.com

Designer Mark Monterroso: “The Sleeping Beauty book cover in the film features a beautiful vine motif embellished with large jewels. We thought this was a great way to tie the gem theme into the design while still nodding to the film’s storytelling and aesthetic.”

Mark Monterroso on the gown: “We updated her gown with a scalloped pointed bodice and gave it a fitted trumpet silhouette with a charmeuse overskirt. The hand-drawn florals nod to her time in the forest, while the golden threads tie into her regal future.”

11.5 inches tall

Nine points of articulation for a variety of posing and display options

Premium gem-cut packaging design complements the color of Aurora’s gown

Package dimensions: W 10″ x D 3″ x H 15″

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

– $75.00

Last year in celebration of Disney100, Mattel gave Disney Princesses Belle, Aurora, and Jasmine stunning new looks

