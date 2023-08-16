Mattel Creations to Introduce Disney’s Belle to Royal Radiance Collection on August 18th

It’s been a magical year for Disney doll collectors across the board with a range of toys and limited edition series popping up all over the internet. Signature doll designer Mattel is introducing a new series of Disney dolls to their Creations Line with the Royal Radiance Collection that will feature Belle, Aurora and Jasmine.

As Disney prepares for World Princess Week (August 20-26), toy and collectible maker Mattel is shining a spotlight on Disney Princesses with new additions to their Mattel Creations’ Royal Radiance Collection.

Earlier this month, Disney previewed the doll series in a merchandise roundup

The royal ladies will appear in beautiful, newly reimagined looks with gems, flowers, and embroidery enhancing their signature gown styles.

Disney’s Belle is the first to debut and will be available at Creations.Mattel.com

Royal Radiance Belle

“Adorned in her iconic yellow gown, this sparkling doll captures the bold and bright heroine of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Belle’s stunning jacquard and sheer pleated gown is decorated with elegant charmeuse rosettes, while tear-shaped gems evoke the petals of the enchanted rose from the beloved movie.”

Disney Collector Radiance Collection Belle Doll – Mattel Creations – $75.00

Nine points of articulation for a variety of posing and display options

Premium gem-cut packaging design reflects the color of Belle’s gown

Package dimensions: 10″ W x 3″ D x 15″ H

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Includes dolls stand

Designer Mark Monterroso: “The first time I saw Beauty and the Beast, I thought it was magical. From the stained-glass windows and enchanted ballroom of the castle to the eclectic structures of the village, it was all so captivating.”

Mark Monterroso on the finished look: “Along with her gown, her hair and face were very important to me. She’s captured in a beautiful side glance, with a touch of glamour and elegance to her eyes. I’m obsessed with everything about this Belle doll from head to toe.”

